Hollywoodbets says responsible betting is always the best bet

At Hollywoodbets, every month is responsible betting month

‘Set your limits, stay within your means and know when to pause and reassess’, is the Hollywood Group’s call to action during National Responsible Gambling Month this November.

Under the umbrella of the South African Responsible Gambling Foundation (SARGF) and supported by key national and provincial bodies and industry partners, National Responsible Gambling Month sets out to raise awareness about potential betting-related issues whilst also educating the public about responsible betting habits.

Hollywood Group’s communications manager, Kuhle Mkize adds that, as a socially aware, legal betting operator, the group endorses and supports any measures taken to mitigate problem betting.

“Responsible betting is always the best option. This is not about compliance – it is essential to building a sustainable business and supporting healthy, thriving communities. Hollywoodbets is dedicated to protecting players and encouraging informed decisions.”

Every month is responsible betting month

Mkize says that every month is responsible betting month within Hollywoodbets. Some time ago, the group took the initiative to dedicate morning drive time advertising to spreading responsible betting messages on radio.

As with all legal betting operators in South Africa, Hollywoodbets’ advertising material prominently displays the SARGF toll-free and WhatsApp numbers to help those requiring assistance.

SARGF, which is an independent, not-for-profit foundation, together with other national and provincial partners, have received increasing support from Hollywoodbets over the years.

Sticking to the game plan

Hollywoodbets encourages its customers to bet responsibly: “We advise people to approach betting as entertainment and not as a source of income. This message is driven home in advertising campaigns, as well as by brand ambassadors such as soccer legend Teko Modise and sports broadcaster Carol Tshabalala. They regularly remind the public that, just as with sport, discipline wins on and off the field and make smart calls right through to the final whistle,” Mkize says.

She explains that a personal game plan needs to include setting personal limits on how much time and money is spent and knowing when to pause and reassess. In line with this, Hollywoodbets provides cooling-off periods for online customers. This allows bettors to restrict their access to their accounts whenever they choose, preventing them from betting across Hollywoodbets platforms for a stipulated period or even permanently. The group also helps players to self-exclude across all licensed platforms through the gambling boards.

Reaching the youth

Age barriers prevent under-18s accessing Hollywoodbets’ digital advertising and, as always, bars access to its betting sites.

The Hollywood Foundation, an extension of the Hollywood Group, has also supported the SARGF’s Taking Risks Wisely Schools programme since 2023. By the end of the 2025 financial year, this three-year commitment had impacted over a quarter of a million learners and over 7 800 teachers at more than 250 schools.

Taking Risks Wisely is also active at universities and colleges, reaching 25 tertiary institutions during 2026.

“This initiative is expected to reach a further 100 schools in 2027, together with follow-up visits to 40 schools previously visited that are needing more support and 25 universities,” Mkize concludes.

The Hollywood Foundation has also committed to continuing to fund SARGF counsellors in 2027. This initiative began in 2023 and the number of counsellors funded has grown ten-fold during the past four years.