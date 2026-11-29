The DA received the most donations with R82 926 672, followed by the ANC with R15 million.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has published its latest report on donations declared by political parties during the second quarter of the 2026/27 financial year. The period covers 1 July to 30 September 2026.

As parties were preparing to contest the local government elections, the scramble for funding intensified.

According to the IEC, nine political parties declared monetary and in-kind donations totalling R153 132 172, including R130 497 733 in monetary donations and R22 638 439 in in-kind donations. A further R15 084 235 was from late submissions from previous quarters. This brings the total value of donations to R168 216 407.

This represents one of the highest quarterly declaration amounts since the implementation of the Political Funding Act in 2021, the IEC said.

The DA received the most donations with R82 926 672, followed by the ANC with R15 million; Patriotic Alliance with R13. 4 million; ActionSA with R11.6 million; Service Delivery Party with R9.4 million; IFP with R8.3 million; Build One South Africa (BOSA) with R6 million; African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) with R6 million and Afrika Mayibuye Movement with R400 000.

One donor, several parties

One donor, Martin Paul Moshal, donated R15 million to the DA, R10 million to the PA and ActionSA, R7.5 million to the IFP, and R6 million to BOSA and ACDP.

Moshal is an entrepreneur, philanthropist and venture capitalist whose wealth comes from the online gaming industry.

His donations have prompted the IEC to ask whether sole donors with such resources could benefit the Multi-Party Democracy Fund rather than individual parties.

“The Electoral Commission encourages this kind of support for political parties, as contributions from individual and corporate donors play an important role in sustaining political participation and strengthening multiparty democracy,” the IEC said.

“Such support would be even more impactful if it were extended to the Multi-Party Democracy Fund (MPDF), which provides an opportunity for donors to support the broader multiparty system rather than individual political parties.

“In this regard, the scale and extent of Mashal’s donations raise an important question about whether similar support could also be directed towards the MPDF, thereby benefiting the multi-party democratic system as a whole.”