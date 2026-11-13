Hot weather conditions to continue in Joburg, emergency services warn

Residents are encouraged to continue to take precautions.

Extremely hot temperatures are expected to continue on Friday across most of the City of Johannesburg, and residents are encouraged to continue taking precautions.

Gauteng is set to experience its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 36°C until Friday.

Scorching temperatures

According to Gauteng Weather, Pretoria is expected to record a high of 36°C, while temperatures could reach 35°C in Vereeniging and 34°C in Johannesburg as extremely hot conditions grip the province.

The heatwave follows recent severe weather that brought heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and localised flooding to parts of Gauteng.

Forecasters have warned that temperatures will rise sharply from midweek, with hot and dry conditions expected to persist for several days.

Warning

City of Johannesburg Emergency Service spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi urged residents to take precautions for the scorching weather.

“Stay hydrated; drink lots of water; avoid direct sunlight, especially between 11h00 and 15h00 in the afternoon. Residents who are working directly in sunlight are encouraged to take regular breaks.

“South African Weather Service’s early forecast suggests 60% of rainfall on Saturday and 80% of rainfall on Sunday; residents are urged to be safe,” Mulaudzi said.

Moniitoring

The City of Joburg EMS said it will monitor all seven regions of the City for any emergencies that might occur.

“Residents are encouraged to call our Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911 for any life-threatening emergencies.”

Rest of SA

Meanwhile, heatwave conditions are expected to continue battering parts of the Northern Cape, North West, Free State and Limpopo on Friday, 13 November, with thundershowers forecast in most provinces.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the central interior, western parts of the Northern Cape and in parts of the Eastern Cape.

Heatwave conditions with persistently high temperatures are expected in the Free State, North West, the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, and parts of the Western Bushveld.