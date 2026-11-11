Gauteng weather alert: Temperatures to reach above 35°C as second heatwave hits province

The heatwave follows recent severe weather that brought heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and localised flooding.

Gauteng is set to experience its second heatwave of the 2026/27 summer season, with temperatures forecast to reach up to 36°C from Wednesday to Friday.

According to Gauteng Weather, Pretoria is expected to record a high of 36°C, while temperatures could reach 35°C in Vereeniging and 34°C in Johannesburg as extremely hot conditions grip the province.

Heatwave

The heatwave follows recent severe weather that brought heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and localised flooding to parts of Gauteng.

Forecasters have warned that temperatures will rise sharply from midweek, with hot and dry conditions expected to persist for several days.

Johannesburg is forecast to reach 33°C on Wednesday before climbing to 34°C on Thursday. Pretoria is expected to hit 35°C on Wednesday and 36°C on Thursday, while other parts of the province are also likely to experience temperatures well above seasonal averages.

Advisory

The latest alert follows Gauteng Weather’s warning of a second heatwave of the season and its forecast of extremely hot conditions across the province.

Residents are advised to take precautions during the heatwave, including staying hydrated, limiting prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and avoiding strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest part of the day.

The hot weather may increase the risk of heat-related illnesses, particularly for young children, older people and those working outdoors.

The heatwave is expected to continue until at least Friday, with cooler conditions and rainfall possible towards the end of the week.

“Residents are urged to stay hydrated, avoid direct sunlight between 11am and 3pm, and take regular breaks if working outdoors. Parents are also encouraged to keep children away from dams and rivers and to use municipal swimming pools with lifeguards,” said Johannesburg Emergency Services spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

For emergencies, residents can contact Johannesburg Emergency Management Services on 011 375 5911.

Weather conditions

The forecast highlights a significant change in weather conditions across Gauteng, with temperatures rising above 35°C in some areas only days after widespread storms affected parts of the province.

Meanwhile, the rest of South Africa can expect mostly fine, warm to hot weather on Wednesday, with very hot conditions forecast in several provinces.

Rest of SA

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the country and said a heatwave is expected to persist in the North West, Free State and surrounding areas until Friday.

Gauteng is expected to be partly cloudy and hot, with a very high UVB sunburn index.