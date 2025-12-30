How to overcome alcohol and drug addiction after a tempting festive season

Recoverees advise on the reasons and hidden triggers related to December indulgence as well as ways to combat addiction.

Celebrating the end of the calendar year comes with excess and indulgence, as a cathartic release is sought before preparing to repeat the grueling cycle.

Some have success to cheers or perseverance to muster, but others may be feeling the physical and emotional stress caused by a lack of fulfilment.

Addiction does not happen overnight and releasing oneself from the clutches of desperation takes time, courage and determination.

Drug prevalence in SA

The Central Drug Authority’s (CDA’s) annual report released earlier this year showed that at least 44 708 people were treated for substance use disorders last year.

That figure included inpatient, outpatient, aftercare and early intervention treatments.

Alcohol was the most common primary substance of choice for those treated in all regions of the country, with the exception of the Western Cape, where crystal methamphetamine was most common.

The CDA said that alcohol was a major driver of injury, premature mortality, crime and gender-based violence, while “tik” resulted in psychosis, aggression and a high treatment demand.

Cannabis was the most widely used substance other than alcohol, with the drug authority warning against cognitive impairment and dependence.

Cocaine use was limited to urban areas, while heroin mixes such as nyaope and whoonga were a concern for the disadvantaged youth.

December triggers

December can be driver of excess as the holidays create the environment where substance abuse can be used to augment experiences.

Bruce Hesom, admissions manager at Changes Addiction Rehab, explains the holidays can mask the underlying issues at play.

“The darkness can kind of get tucked away for a while and you experience the light side of drinking and you can sometimes forget about how lonely it has been.

“It can place your addiction into a nice context again that reminds you of the happy times you once had,” Hesom told The Citizen.

December can also be triggering for those susceptible to addiction as negative life experiences can resurface, as could feelings from a positive childhood when the warmth no longer exists.

“There are specifics per person as each individual will have their own life experiences, but it boils down to people, places and things,” explained Jéan Coleman, facilities manager at Diamond Recovery Centre.

“A person could remind you of a friend or partner, places could be suburbs or even a house and things would be as simple as empty bottles,” said Coleman.

Willpower leads to failure

Laying the foundation for a lasting recovery can start with a trusted 12-step recovery programme, as well as taking responsibility for one’s situation.

“The 12 steps make you take an honest, good, hard look at yourself and that is why people get a little scared of it, because it is really looking at yourself.

“Because I’ll feel ‘I am not the problem, other people are. It’s not my fault, it is everyone else’s’. Which is wrong,” said Coleman.

Attempting to use willpower alone to defeat addiction is also a pathway to destruction, warn the recoverees

“Willpower is what kept me using and the reason for that is that my willpower says to me, ‘If I just keep doing this, eventually I’ll be able to it properly’. The secret is to say ‘I am absolutely powerless over my addiction’,” Coleman says.

She also warned against substituting substances or burying one’s self in work, with Hesom stressing that getting and staying sober was not done in isolation.

“We don’t rely on willpower because it has never gotten us anywhere. The opposite of addiction is not sobriety, it’s connection.

“It is about continuously touching base with the people who are doing the same thing as me or people that have a solution to my problem. If I do that almost every day the temptation gets removed daily,” he said.

‘Change the way you socialise’

For those dreading the potential loneliness of addiction recovery and a new lifestyle, Adrian*, into his second year of recovery, explained the need for pre-empting temptation.

After going through the 12 steps and establishing a strong support network, he adjusted his plans when faced with his first New Year’s Eve celebration.

“I just left everyone, chilled on my own and did something that I enjoyed that was away from excitement. Generally, in your first year of recovery, you have to cancel many plans,” he told The Citizen.

One of the keys to Adrian’s recovery was attending 90 recoveree meetings in 90 days, done either in person or online.

This was followed by interacting with fellow recoverees in social settings that struck a moderate balance of excitement.

“You can’t hang out with people that are not keen on supporting your way of life,” he said.

You have to change the way you socialise. A lot of people are creative enough to find ways to use and drink when they don’t have money, but you have to use that same creativity to create fun activities.

“Any sort of activities that get you too excited, which could trigger you wanting to use or drink more, you need to completely avoid,” he advised.

‘Targets and goals’

Addiction is a disease which requires primary care featuring a detox, medical support and counselling, followed secondary care where support networks are built.

The latter phase features group sessions where recoverees are taught how to manage the moments that trigger cravings and set reminders on why a new path was sought.

“All the answers that I have to my problems I found by going through the treatment process.

“If we don’t take that time to reflect on it regularly, it becomes a distant memory and the targets and goals I have set myself are way off in the distance,” advised Hesom.

“It helps realign my thinking and realign my behaviour. I kind of reinspire myself every time that I do it and I reconnect.”

Those seeking help with addiction this December and beyond can call the Changes Addiction Rehab helpline on 0814447000 or Diamond Recovery Centre at 065 287 3975.

