‘I did not interfere at Eskom’ − Pravin Gordhan

Eskom has been without a leader since previous CEO André de Ruyter left in February.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has stressed that he has not meddled in the Eskom board’s affairs to appoint a new group chief executive officer for the embattled power utility.

This comes after the urgent appointment of a CEO for the utility went back to the drawing board last month.

Gordhan received a recommended frontrunner from the board, but rejected it on the grounds that a shortlist of three was needed.

Eskom has been without a leader for nine months since previous CEO André de Ruyter left the parastatal in February with former chief financial officer Calib Cassim appointed at the end of February to act in the position for six months.

No interference at Eskom

Gordhan, who was allegedly accused of interring and rejecting the board’s submissions and recommendations told 702 the Eskom board needs to follow protocol.

“I reject both those allusions because today it’s popular to find a scapegoat to explain why things happen or don’t actually happen. So, I reject both those ideas.

ALSO READ: Stage 2 load shedding back after weekend of no rolling blackouts

Gordhan said companies have a document called the memorandum of incorporation (MOI). This document tells the company what it can and can’t do.

“The MOI states that boards are supposed to identify three individuals and three names need to be submitted. We were confronted with just one name and that had to be referred back to the board,” said Gordhan.

He emphasised that he has “not interfered” in the process.

“There is a shorter road that can be taken… I have not interfered, so that’s the kind of gossip that (should not be appeased). This is a formal legal process that needs to be followed and the board understands what it has to do,” said Gordhan.

Load shedding

Meanwhile, after a weekend of no load shedding, stage 2 power cuts will return on Monday.

Eskom said: “Due to the return to service of Kusile 3, the sustained improved generation performance and the lower than anticipated demand for electricity, loadshedding will be suspended until 16:00 on Monday, when Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented.”

Spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the utility will communicate should any significant changes occur.

ALSO READ: De Ruyter could face legal action for ‘unauthorised’ Eskom probe – SIU