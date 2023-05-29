Eskom mum over CEO shortlist

By Faizel Patel

Ailing state-owned entity Eskom has declined to comment on its final candidate shortlist for group chief executive (GCE) as it continues to search for the right person for the top job.

There is overwhelming anticipation to see who will take the reins of Eskom at a time when it is attempting to rebuild its reputation after former CEO André de Ruyter resigned.

André de Ruyter

De Ruyter left the parastatal abruptly in February after his interview on eNCA with journalist Annika Larsen where he exposed the rot, including sabotage, mafia-like cartels operating at the power utility in Mpumalanga and Eskom being a ‘feeding trough’ for the African National Congress (ANC).

He was replaced by former Eskom chief financial officer Calib Cassim, who took on the position on an interim basis.

Truth to Power

De Ruyter recently released his book Truth to Power, an explosive compilation of comprehensive and chronological set of events that took place while he was at the helm at Eskom.

New CEO

The parastatal on Monday said it has been receiving queries regarding some “leaked information” on the GCE final shortlist.

Eskom interim spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said the state-owned entity is concerned about the leaked information and dissociates itself from it.

“We would like to confirm that the information regarding the shortlist of the candidates for the GCE position has not been communicated. As a principle, Eskom does not provide details of the candidates until we have made an appointment.

Candidates

“This is because discretion and confidentiality is essential when hiring executive candidates. We can confirm at this stage that we have concluded the interviews and will announce the successful candidate at the appropriate time,” Mokwena said.

In April, Eskom board chairperson Mpho Makwana announced that the struggling parastatal was closing in on its decision on who to appoint as the new CEO.

Speaking at the National Demand Side Management Indaba, Makwane said Eskom already had a short list with the five final candidates.

