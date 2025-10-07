‘I was in shock when I found out I had won,’ R9 million Lotto winner claims her prize

The winner purchased her ticket through a banking app.

Ithuba has announced that the winner of the R9 733 667.60 Lotto jackpot from Draw 2582 on Saturday, 4 October 2025 has come forward to claim her winnings.

The winner purchased her ticket through a banking app. This winner used a R60 wager and a Quick Pick selection method

Quick Pick convince creates a multi-millionaire

The winner said she discovered her win through an SMS from her bank, notifying her. She then rushed to the Ithuba regional office to claim her prize.

She also revealed that she’s a regular player of the lottery and always opts for the Quick Pick selection due to its convenience. “I was in shock when I found out I had won,” she said.

“I just went numb; I truly could not believe it. I couldn’t wait to share the news with my daughter, it was a moment of pure joy.”

The newly-made multimillionaire, who enjoys relaxing and unwinding, said: “I’m looking forward to traveling and exploring serene places around the world. As an entrepreneur, I also plan to expand my business and continue to Phanda, Pusha, Play!”

Ithuba encourages players in other division to check their tickets

Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza congratulated the winner saying: “Congratulations to the winner on this life-changing jackpot. We wish her and her family all the best for their future endeavours.”

Mabuza also encouraged other participants, particularly in-store players, to check their tickets, noting that there are many more winners.

“Division 3 has 17 winners who will each receive a payout of R9 193.40. With the latest matrix changes on Lotto, we anticipate a higher frequency of winners across other divisions, such as these.”

What happens after winning?

All banking app winners receive an SMS from their bank containing a reference number and further instructions on the documents to bring when visiting the lottery operator, Ithuba.

If a player wins less than R250 000, the money will be deposited directly into their account if they used a banking app to play.

Players who win more than R250 000 will be referred to Ithuba for a payout.

Free financial and trauma counselling is offered to those who win more than R50 000. Winnings are tax-free.