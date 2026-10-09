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Idac confirms Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Manilall has resigned

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

9 October 2026

10:06 pm

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Idac confirmed that Manilall tendered his resignation following media reports speculating that he had resigned.

Idac confirms deputy director Manilal's resignation

The entrance of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in Pretoria. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

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The Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) has confirmed that Santhos Manilall has resigned as the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions at Idac.

Idac confirmed that the advocate tendered his resignation following media reports speculating that he had resigned.

Manilall resigned as Deputy Director at Idac

Manilall’s last day will be on 31 October 2026.

He is the state prosecutor for the controversial South African Police Service (Saps)-Medicare24 tender case.

Idac spokesperson Henry Mamothame said all the cases he was responsible for will be assigned to fully capable prosecutors to ensure continuity as the unit continues with investigations and prosecutions.

“The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and Idac wishes Adv Manilall well in his future endeavours,” Mamothame said.

Mentioned in Ramsamy’s explosive Madlanga testimony

Manilall was mentioned by Idac state advocate Drushantha Ramsamy in her explosive testimony at the Madlanga commission, when a secretly recorded conversation between her and her former boss, Andrea Johnson, took place.

Ramsamy said that she informed Manilall about her early concerns with the Crime Intelligence and Project Diversion investigations.

According to her, Manilall replied that “he had his own problems” and did not act on her warning.

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