If US ambassador Brigety leaves SA, ‘it will be an admission of guilt’

Relations between South Africa and the United States remain on the fence as US stays tight-lipped on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s report on Lady R accusations. As part of SA’s investigation, Ramaphosa revealed an independent inquiry found “no evidence” for claims that South Africa had supplied weapons to Russia, putting an end to months of speculation and a public outcry surrounding the docking of the US-embargoed Russian ship. ALSO READ: ‘Brigety retains full support of Biden, despite Lady R Report’, says US University of South Africa associate professor of African politics Everisto Benyera said this saga played well into those who…

Relations between South Africa and the United States remain on the fence as US stays tight-lipped on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s report on Lady R accusations.

As part of SA’s investigation, Ramaphosa revealed an independent inquiry found “no evidence” for claims that South Africa had supplied weapons to Russia, putting an end to months of speculation and a public outcry surrounding the docking of the US-embargoed Russian ship.

ALSO READ: ‘Brigety retains full support of Biden, despite Lady R Report’, says US

University of South Africa associate professor of African politics Everisto Benyera said this saga played well into those who bought into American exceptionalism, “that the US is exception to everyone else”.

Brigety’s strong words

Benyera said US ambassador Reuben Brigety had strong words to say about the incident.

“In order to understand the magnitude of this crisis, let’s turn it around and assume this was the South African ambassador to the US who made such allegations to Washington then, after no evidence was found or presented, just says ‘oopsie, sorry, let’s proceed as if nothing has happened’?”

ALSO READ: ‘US ambassador ought to be expelled’, says Sisulu as Dirco insists there’s no evidence

Ramaphosa pointed out the damage done by “these allegations which called in question SA’s commitment to its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict”.

“In recent months, several quarters have used these allegations to call into question South Africa’s commitment to its position on the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” he said.

“The allegations … had a damaging effect on our currency, economy and our standing in the world.”

Benyera said there was no recourse to the damage done, especially when the rand failed. What was done did not only affect SA because SA was the regional economic hub and “countries such as Malawi, Zimbabwe … feel the pain when the rand loses value,” Benyera said.

ALSO READ: US prefers to keep SA on side amid Russia controversy

“So the utterances by the US ambassador to SA do not only have repercussions in SA. He said it himself – he bets his life on it, so would it be amiss and undiplomatic if SA requests him to make good on his promise?

“He also cannot leave. It would be an admission of guilt.”

Lady R

The Lady R was established to have docked at Simon’s Town Naval Base to deliver equipment ordered for the SA National Defence Force in 2018 by Armscor, the country’s arms procurement company. The US mission spokesperson, David Feldmann, said the US appreciated the seriousness with which the panel of inquiry undertook to investigate Lady R’s presence in South Africa in December 2022.

“The US has a strategic interest in South Africa’s prosperity. More than 600 US companies are active in South Africa. With revenues equivalent to 10% of South Africa’s (gross domestic product), these firms employ more than 220 000 South Africans. We see significant scope to expand our bilateral trade and investments.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa won’t release Lady R report to public – here’s why

Feldmann continued: “Ambassador Brigety is the personal representative of (US) President (Joe) Biden in South Africa.

“Brigety retains the full faith and confidence of President Biden and Secretary of State (Antony) Blinken,” Feldmann said.

“As President Biden’s personal representative to the Republic of South Africa, Ambassador Brigety remains focused on energetically advancing the relationship.”

Diplomatic row

In May, Brigety claimed Lady R was loaded with arms and ammunition at a naval base near Cape Town last December, adding he “bet on his life” weapons and ammunition had been loaded onto a vessel bound for Russia, which sparked a diplomatic row and sent the rand plummeting.

ALSO READ: Presidency slams talks of sanctions against SA as ‘reckless and alarmist’

The three-member panel ordered to probe the allegations was led by retired judge Phineas Mojapelo, supported by advocate Leah Gcabashe and former deputy minister Enver Surty.

– Additional reporting by Cheryl Kahla and Faizel Patel