Daily news update: Mkhwebane vs Ramaphosa, ANC cadre deployment case and petrol price

In today’s daily news update, the African National Congress (ANC) has once again failed in its bid to conceal its cadre deployment records, Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga blames the apartheid government for the state of rail services.

Convicted murderer Thabo Bester’s girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana will also have to wait until 11 September to find out if she will be released on bail.

ANC ordered to pay costs as party loses bid to keep cadre deployment records secret

The ANC headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The African National Congress (ANC) has once again failed in its bid to conceal its cadre deployment records.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Monday dismissed the ANC’s application to appeal a high court judgment ordering the governing party to release its deployment committee records to the Democratic Alliance (DA).

According to the DA, the SCA found that there was “no reasonable prospect of success in an appeal” and there was “no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard”.

Hefty petrol and diesel increases from Wednesday: Here’s how much more you’ll pay

Photo: iStock

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced the price of both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase from Wednesday, 6 September 2023.

Both 93 and 95 octane petrol will increase by R1.71 per litre.

The price of diesel (0.05% sulphur) increases by R2.84 per litre, while diesel with 0.005% sulphur increases by R2.76 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will cost R2.78 per litre more, while the price of LPGas increases by R2.26 per kilogramme.

‘What rubbish is this?’ – Transport minister slammed for blaming apartheid for state of rail services

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Photo: Twitter/@Dotransport

Transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has sparked mixed reactions for blaming the apartheid government for the state of rail services, with many saying the excuse was a “tired strategy” from the ANC.

Chikunga, who was addressing the media at the reopening of the Leralla to Germiston passenger rail line recently, blamed the apartheid government for the poor state of railway infrastructure.

“In the 1980s, the apartheid government was spending about R6 billion for rail. From there, the apartheid government stopped investing, to the extent that in the 1990s, the apartheid government was spending less than R1 billion on any rail infrastructure.

‘Brigety retains full support of Biden, despite Lady R Report’, says US

US ambassador to South Africa Reuben Brigety. Picture: Twitter/ @USAmbRSA

The United States (US) Embassy in South Africa has told The Citizen that ambassador Reuben Brigety retains the full faith and confidence of President Joe Biden and Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

This comes after President Cyril Ramaphosa told the nation in a televised address on Sunday night that while a shipment of ammunition was offloaded from the Russian ship, Lady R, no arms were loaded back on it before its departure.

Brigety in May claimed that South Africa supplied Russia with arms, which he said were loaded on the Russian vessel.

Mkhwebane’s ‘intention to return to work misconceived’ – Ramaphosa

Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

President Cyril Ramaphosa says suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has “no right or entitlement in law to return to office” pending the final decisions by the committee of the National Assembly established in terms of section 194 of the constitution.

This comes after Mkhwebane shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) that on 9 June 2022, Ramaphosa signed a presidential minute recording his decision to suspend her “pending the finalisation of the proceedings by the committee”.

Bleak birthday for Magudumana as bail case postponed

Nandpha Magudumana will find out on 11 September if she will be released on bail. Photo: Twitter/@AdvoBarryRoux

Convicted murderer Thabo Bester’s girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana will have to wait until 11 September to find out if she will be released on bail.

Magudumana, who celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday, was back in the dock as arguments continued in her bail application.

Magudumana has so far spent four months in jail.

Eskom implements stage 6 load shedding until further notice

Photo: iStock

Eskom has confirmed that stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 5am on Tuesday.

The embattled power utility‘s spokesperson Daphne Mokwena said stage 6 load shedding would continue until further notice.

“As previously communicated and the loss of a further two generation units today, stage 6 load shedding will be implemented from 05:00 on Tuesday until further notice.”

Meet the Idols SA’s last-ever top 10

Idols SA season 19 top 10. Picture: Supplied

The final top 10 contestants of Idols SA’s last season were revealed during a lively event that showcased electrifying performances by contestants.

There has been an equal gender balance, with the final featuring five women and five men. The top 10 contestants are: Nkosi, Lungile, Faith, Sena, Niikiey, Envic, Princess, Thabo, Lungelo, and Thando.

Unfortunately, it was end of the road for the Idols SA hopefuls Neve and Sipho, who could not go past the second-last stage.

RWC 2023 countdown: Springboks factfile

Bok skipper from 2019 Siya Kolisi, flanked by 1995 World Cup winning-captain Francois Pienaar and John Smit, the winning captain in 2007. Picture: EPA-EFE/Kim Ludbrook

The 2023 Rugby World Cup gets underway on Friday in France, with the Springboks the defending champions.

Siya Kolisi‘s team are in Pool B alongside Ireland, Scotland, Tonga and Romania.

Here is everything you need to know about South Africa’s Boks.

Zwane replaced by Chiefs’ Mmodi in Bafana squad

In-form Pule Mmodi has earned a late Bafana call-up. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

Mamelodi Sundowns have issued an update on Themba Zwane’s injury after the was stretched off in the MTN8 first leg semi-final against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday.

The game ended in 1-1 draw after Khuliso Mudau equalised late in the game to cancel out Edson Castillo’s opener at FNB Stadium.

Zwane’s collision with Yusuf Maart left him with a nasty cut above his eye. The injury means he will miss Bafana Bafana’s upcoming international friendlies against Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo.

