IFP accuses ANC leader of disrespecting King Misuzulu, Zulu nation after mic grab incident

Videos have been circulating on social media of Siboniso Duma grabbing the microphone from the Zulu prime minister.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has accused the ANC KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) leader Siboniso Duma of disrespecting the Zulu monarch and nation.

This comes after tensions between the IFP and the ANC reared their ugly head at the 110th commemoration of the death of King Dinuzulu kaCetshwayo on Saturday.

Videos have been circulating on social media of Duma grabbing the microphone from the Zulu prime minister, Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is also an IFP mayor in Zululand district municipality.

Shortly after Duma’s display of has been perceived to be disrespect of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, who was present at the event, and the Zulu regiments started chanting war cries as a display of displeasure.

It was not clear what Buthelezi wanted to say about the ANC’s provincial secretary when the mic was taken from him.

The chants spoke of a disrespectful chicken that was out of order.

War chants at the kings commemoration

IFP MP and party spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said Duma’s behaviour was against the traditional values of the Zulu people and their customs.

In Zulu culture, the prime minister is chosen by the king himself and overseas the king’s interests concerning governance and cultural issues including the welfare of the Zulu nation.

“Siboniso Duma’s behavior yesterday was an assault on the Zulu monarch, the entire Zulu nation, and our democracy.

“He is on a disastrous path of self-aggrandisement at the collective expense of democracy, peace, and stability,” Hlengwa said.

Hlengwa said he was also disappointed by utterances that some ANC members were making towards the IFP.

Some ANC members had labelled IFP members as “war mongers and blood thirsty” following alleged violent clashes at the same event. ANC members were allegedly left injured.

“The ruling party alleges, without offering any evidence, that IFP supporters are responsible,” he said.

Hlengwa added: “It is incomprehensible that the ANC should invoke our country’s painful past of black-on-black violence, which was waged by the ANC’s as a people’s war, at the cost of some 20 000 black lives. How do they think reminding South Africa of this inexcusable past scores them any political points?”

ANC expresses respect for the King

In a statement released by the ANC on Sunday, the governing party said it had utmost respect for the Zulu monarchy.

The ANC accused the IFP of bussing people in from a hostel to attack party members at the King’s event.

“We are however, disappointed that after a successful event, our members were attacked by IFP members who were bussed in from a hostel. We are calling upon the police to investigate this attack and ensure the swift arrest of the perpetrators,” the party said.

The ruling party expressed its respect for the monarchy, saying it appreciated the role played by the Zulu royal leaders in the fight against colonialism.

“Importantly, the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu helped us learn more about our history and the truth that successive regimes would let us rather forget and submit to the erstwhile doctrine of white supremacy,” the party said.