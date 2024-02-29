KZN govt to build new palace for King Misuzulu kaZwelithini

R11.5 million has been set aside to support interventions on the killing of Amakhosi.

KwaZulu-Natal premier Nomusa Dube-Ncube has reaffirmed the provincial government’s support for the Zulu royal family and the chiefs.

Delivering the State of the Province Address at the Oval Cricket Stadium in Pietermaritzburg on Wednesday, Dube-Ncube said the provincial government recognised the existential right of the traditional leadership.

She highlighted several programs that the government had embarked on to show support to the traditional leaders in the province.

“The government of KwaZulu-Natal accords respect to our Monarch and the Royal household. As part of this responsibility, over the past years we have fenced all six palaces, bought vehicles for the Queen Mother and the Queens of UMdlokombane, provided financial support for education of Amazinyane and continue to render financial support for all Imikhosi yaseNdlunkulu,” said Dube-Ncube.

“We are encouraged at the continuation of the cordial and professional relations that exist between our government and His Majesty, the King. As we did with the late King, we continue to provide administrative and logistical support for the monarch. In consultation with His Majesty, we are finalising plans to build a new palace for the King in Nongoma.

“The government of KwaZulu-Natal respects and values the institution of traditional leadership.”

During her department’s budget vote presentation at the provincial legislature in April last year, Dube-Ncube announced an increased budget for the royal family to R79 million for the 2023/2024 financial year, from R67 million the previous year.

Dube-Ncube on salaries of traditional leaders

Dube-Ncube also highlighted the salary increases for chiefs and traditional leaders in the province.

“Prior to 2004, Amakhosi received a meagre salary of around R5 000 a month and Izinduna received no salaries or stipends at all. Government has since increased the salary of Amakhosi to R279 000 per year, representing more than 300% increase over the past 20 years,” said Dube-Ncube.

“Post 2004, the government developed a policy that allowed for support to the funerals of each passing Inkosi for up to R50 000 and this is used at the discretion of the family. This amount has since been increased to R80 000 [since] 2021.”

Amid the increasing incidences of political killings in the province, Dube-Ncube further announced that the provincial government was currently providing nine chiefs with personal protection.

R11.5 million has been set aside to support interventions on the killing of Amakhosi, she said.

There are 2 229 traditional leaders in the province.