Sabie Mine Zama Zama’s also being held against their will

Police have confiscated two AK47 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition.

A shaft of light illuminates a miner in one of the Boekenhouthoek Village gemstone mines in Mpumalanga on 8 March 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles / The Citizen

Rescue operations at an abandoned Sabie mine shaft in Mpumalanga resumed on Friday as authorities work to retrieve illegal miners trapped underground.

Over 40 miners, known as zama zamas, have been rescued so far.

However, initial reports suggest that as many as 150 miners were trapped underground.

Three bodies were recovered on Wednesday,

Illegal miners at Sabie mine

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Donald Mdhluli confirmed that emergency medical services assess rescued miners before they are placed in police custody.

Authorities also revealed troubling allegations that some miners were being held against their will.

“We have got a team of investigators here that are busy with the investigation, taking the information into consideration so that they separate these two groups from the victims as well as others that were holding them hostage,” said Mdhluli, speaking to SABC.

The police hope to uncover more weapons as part of their operation.

ALSO READ: Stilfontein saga highlights human trafficking crisis – children’s organisations

Mpumalanga Premier Mandla Ndlovu shared harrowing accounts from six rescued zama zamas who spoke of human trafficking and forced labour.

“They said that when they came to this country, they thought that they were going to get decent work.

“They were invited here, but instead of working for their families, they are working for somebody [else]. I think this person is filthy rich… the one that recruited these people because he is forcing them to stay [underground] even when they want to come out.”

The miners also alleged that a person was killed for attempting to resurface.

Ndlovu added that the zama zamas were cooperating with law enforcement to help identify the masterminds behind the illegal mining operation.

“If we deal with the syndicates, I think the small fish will follow,” the premier continued.

Police operation yields weapons at Sabie mine

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola provided details on a recent shoot-out between officers and armed zama zamas at the Sabie mine.

“A few metres away from the shaft, shots were fired from this place and [Saps] members did respond and picked up about 11 suspects who were armed with rifles.

“The members returned fire as they were being shot at. They say the fight lasted about 30 to 40 minutes and in that process, a member from the K9 unit was shot and injured and taken to hospital.

READ MORE: Mchunu says poverty makes it harder for police to combat illegal mining, as community raises concerns

“[Luckily] he has been discharged by now [as] he was just injured on the leg. Three suspects were fatally wounded,” Masemola said during a media briefing.

As part of their efforts, police confiscated two AK47 rifles and 500 rounds of ammunition.

Since December 2023, authorities have seized over 427 high-calibre firearms and 10 000 rounds of ammunition from illegal mining sites nationwide.

Masemola also highlighted significant progress, with more than 15 000 arrests linked to illegal mining operations.

Stilfontein mine

Rescue operations at the Stilfontein mine in the North-West are ongoing as authorities work tirelessly to assist miners trapped underground.

Since the operation began on 18 August, nearly 1 387 miners have resurfaced, with six people emerging on Friday.

However, significant challenges remain as rescue teams navigate the complexities of the operation.

Masemola indicated that discussions with other government departments about securing funding for the next phase of the rescue effort are currently underway.

The commissioner highlighted the stark differences between rescue operations at the Stilfontein and Sabie mines.

“The risk here is too much, [the mine] is two and a half kilometres down,” he explained.

He also pointed out the Stilfontein mine’s extensive network of tunnels, which complicates rescue efforts further.

Additionally, authorities remain uncertain about the number of miners still underground or whether they are armed, adding another layer of difficulty to the operation.

NOW READ: At least 95 undocumented children among illegal miners arrested at Stilfontein