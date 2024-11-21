Extortionist reportedly demands cut from rescuers at Stilfontein mine
The rescue team, described as experts in mine rescues, were appointed by Mchunu last week
A system of pulleys and ropes installed by members of the South Africa Police Service is set up over an entrance to a disused gold mine shaft in Stilfontein, around 150 kilometres south-west of Johannesburg, South Africa, 17 November 2024. A South African court has ordered the lifting of a police blockade of the abandoned gold mine, in which people are illegally located. Police had blocked the mine in an attempt to force the people inside to exit. Picture: EPA-EFE/STRINGER
The Stilfontein gold mine saga has taken a twist with reports that an individual attempted to illicit a cut from a team of rescuers at the gold mine.
The rescuers were deployed by police minister Senzo Mchunu last week.
It is understood North West police are investigating a case of extortion following a demand of a 30% cut from the team of rescuers
Police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they are investigating the reported extortion demand.
*This is a developing story
