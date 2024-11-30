Stilfontein saga highlights human trafficking crisis – childrens organisations

Stilfontein mine exposes cross-border child trafficking, highlighting systemic failures, porous borders, and exploitation by syndicates.

The discovery of children at Stilfontein mine has sparked concern after the standoff at the abandoned mine exposed the prevalence of cross-border child trafficking and exploitation.

The North West provincial department of social development noted around 96 undocumented children had been arrested as part of the illicit miners in Khuma Stilfontein, while three teens were among the 17 who surfaced on Thursday.

Children may have been trafficked

Margaret Zulu of Save The Children SA expressed concern over the possibility that the children were trafficked.

“This situation highlights the systemic failures that allow such exploitation to occur. It is deeply concerning that children end up in these mines without detection, despite the presence of authorities. This exploitation suggests the involvement of syndicates,” she told the Saturday Citizen.

The organisation is providing cultural mediation and interpretation services for the children.

“These children are often deceived with promises of work. For them to be underground, it’s likely they were forced to work illegally, possibly under coercion. It’s troubling that it took so long to identify this situation,” she said.

According to social development, most of the illicit miners, including undocumented children, are suspected to be from SADC countries – Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho.

“They are taken to mines where they are forced to work under harsh conditions. They may not receive the promised wages, or their earnings are confiscated if they fail to meet unrealistic targets,” Zulu said.

“We have learned there are adults supervising them who often carry weapons and use control through fear. These children work long hours under abusive conditions, digging continuously until ordered to stop.”

Parties highlight vulnerabilities created by porous borders

The EFF said the presence of children from Mozambique, Namibia, Zimbabwe and Lesotho solidified the suspicion that it was not merely an issue of illegal mining, but an indictment of cross-border child trafficking and exploitation.

“Reports of children being violated, forced into hazardous labour and subjected to the control of heavily armed criminal syndicates are a catastrophe that cannot be ignored,” the party said.

African Transformation Movement president Vuyo Zungula agreed, saying the incident highlighted the vulnerabilities created by porous borders, which facilitate illegal movement and undermine the safety and security of communities.

“Poor border control significantly contributes to trafficking in Stilfontein and similar areas by allowing traffickers to exploit vulnerabilities in border security.

“The lack of effective monitoring and enforcement creates opportunities for illegal crossings, making it easier for traffickers to move children and vulnerable individuals into and out of the country,” Zungula said.

“This results in a higher incidence of human trafficking, as traffickers can operate with relative impunity, knowing that the chances of detection and apprehension are low.”

The South African National Defence Force said since September, Joint Tactical Operations arrested 154 illegal undocumented foreign nationals attempting to enter South Africa and seized vehicles worth nearly R3.8 million.