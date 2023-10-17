‘Those who say we are imagining apartheid in Palestine, didn’t experience it’ – Pandor

More than one million people have been displaced in Gaza Strip after sustained Israeli bombardment.

International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor has said those who “imagine” Palestinians are not being subjected to apartheid by Israel, never experienced the evil system.

Pandor made the remarks during an interview on 702 on Tuesday as Israel prepared for a ground offensive in Gaza, where Israeli air strikes have killed thousands of people and displaced hundreds of thousands of others.

Monday marked 10 days of fighting, with Israel retaliating to an October 7 attack by Hamas.

Imagining apartheid

While Pandor spoke about South Africa’s experience under apartheid and how challenging the situation was due to the race laws, she found it curious that those who had lived through and experienced apartheid were being told that they were imagining it when it was recognised elsewhere.

Pandor said often those who say “we are imagining it didn’t experience it or have decided to put some form filter on their eyes”.

“I was astounded, for example, to read a statement attributed by The Jerusalem Post to Mr Terror Lekota, the leader of Cope indicating that there is no way that Israel can be called an apartheid state.

“And yet, people have to carry passes and those passes are different depending on whether you are Arab or Jewish. People who are Palestinian have to enter their own area of residence through separate entrances. They have to walk hard all the time from Israel presence on their territory, they can be searched and stopped at any moment.”

Parallels

Pandor said the parallel between what Palestinians are going through and what South Africans experienced under apartheid was “quite incredible”.

“And for anyone to deny this again is just a person who lives in a pretended reality,” Pandor said.

Allan Boesak

Meanwhile, anti-apartheid activist Allan Boesak has told The Patriotic Alliance (PA) that he no longer wants them to name a street after him following the party’s support for Israel.

His remarks came after PA leader Gayton McKenzie on Sunday weighed in on the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Speaking at a South African Zionist Federation’s gathering in solidarity with Israel on Sunday, McKenzie said the Middle East conflict could not be compared to apartheid.

In a letter addressed to the PA’s deputy president, Kenny Kunene, Boesak said that he did not want to be associated with a party that supported the apartheid state of Israel.

