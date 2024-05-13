Telkom network restored after nationwide outage, users compensated with 1GB data

As a token to customers, Telkom will credit users with 1GB Telkom data valid for two days

There was a reported a spike in problems related to the Telkom network on Monday Photo: X/@tndaba

Telkom has confirmed that while its network has been restored, there are some parts that are still synchronising and it expects the entire network to be fully online in an hour.

The national service provider was hit by a nationwide network outage on Monday leaving users frustrated and unable to connect to the internet.

Downdetector.co.za, a website that monitors user complaints with about network availability reported a spike in problems related to the Telkom network.

ALSO READ: Telkom hit by massive network outage affecting users nationwide

Free data

Telkom confirmed to The Citizen there was a temporary network outage affecting services countrywide.

“Our team is actively addressing the issue to ensure it is resolved as a matter of urgency. The network is now restored but some parts of the network are still synchronising, and we expect the entire network to be fully online in an hour. Our technical teams are investigating the cause of outage.

“We will continue to monitor the network. We regret the inconvenience this has caused. As a token to our customers, we will credit them with 1GB Telkom data valid for two days,” Telkom said.

ALSO READ: WATCH: WhatsApp rolls out update with refreshed design for iOS and Android