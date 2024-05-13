‘You had your chance’: EFF’s Ndlozi lashes out at Zuma [VIDEO]

Jacob Zuma said he had unfinished business in the presidential office.

The 82 year-old Zuma who was forced to quit as president of the country in 2018 . Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

With the just more than two weeks to go before the national and provincial elections, Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng premier candidate, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, has lashed out at former president Jacob Zuma, saying he must “go home and rest because he had his chance in politics”.

Ndlozi was addressing red beret supporters while on the campaign trail on Sunday ahead of the elections.

South Africans will go to the polls on 29 May in what is expected to be the mostly hotly contested elections since the dawn of democracy with many new political parties being formed.

Watch: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lashes out at Jacob Zuma

EFF Gauteng premier candidate, Mbuyiseni Ndlozi lashes out at MK Party aligned Jacob Zuma. Ndlozi said:

-Jacob Zuma must go home and rest

‘You had your time, Zuma’

The 82 year-old Zuma who was forced to quit as president of the country in 2018 and was sentenced to jail in 2021, has fallen out with the governing African National Congress (ANC) and has been campaigning for his new political party, the uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK) party.

While Zuma last month emphasised that he had lingering matters from his time in office, contending that he never finished his second term as president, Ndlozi said the former’s president’s time has gone and is finished.

“You had your chance, Zuma, you had you chance. For 20 years, Zuma was in government as a deputy president, as a MEC, as a president of this country. What is Jacob Zuma going to do that he did not do when he was a president?”

Corrupt politicians

In April, former public protector Thuli Madonsela warned South Africa against voting for corrupt politicians in the polls, saying that if the likes of Zuma were brought back to public office, they’d bring the country into total collapse.

“It reminds me of a time under apartheid when Parliament created a higher code of Parliament to overrule the Supreme Court of South Africa. For us as South Africans, we should not forget that he is a person who has refused to obey the Constitution.

“We should not forget that he is a person who sold the country to the Guptas and repurposed many of our state entities to do the work and reach his family and the family of the Guptas.

“The people of South Africa should not forget that because if he does come back into power, he will do just that, he will finish that job,” Madonsela said.

The MK party told The Citizen, they were not surprised by Madonsela’s “attack on Zuma”, citing Zuma’s Nkandla homestead investigation and an “incomplete state capture report”.

