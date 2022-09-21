Intercape blames taxi operators for spate of attacks

Brian Sokutu

With the festive season three months away, the SA Police Service top brass yesterday painted a picture of a besieged long-distance passenger bus industry that has become vulnerable to attacks, with the Mainliner Intercape Bus Company being the hardest hit.

During the 2022-2023 financial year, Intercape suffered heavily, with 69 cases involving incidents of malicious injury to property, intimidation, assault, attempted murder and murder.

There were 61 cases in the Eastern Cape and eight in the Western Cape. Addressing the parliamentary portfolio committee on tourism, deputy national police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tebello Mosikili yesterday conceded that the long-distance bus industry has fallen victim to extortion, forcing bus company bosses to hold informal meetings with taxi operators in the Eastern and Western Cape.

The two provinces have been affected by limitation of buses travelling between the two destinations, with “protection fee” topping the agenda during discussions.

“Intercape has experienced more serious shootings since July 2022.” said Mosikili. Other long-distance bus operators have also reported being targeted by minibus taxi operators.

Mosikili said the taxi industry has allegedly threatened violence should its demands not be met. These included: -Forcing Intercape to in- crease its fare from Cape Town to Eastern Cape;

-Only two Intercape buses being allowed to travel on a daily basis on the route;

-Taxi operators requesting a fee to ensure that buses operate without any hindrance;

and -Allegations of high-profile taxi owners and hitmen, instigating acts of extortion and attacks on long-distance buses.

Mosikili said Intercape has reportedly resisted paying extortion fees, leading to the attacks.

“Intercape lodged a complaint with President Cyril Ramaphosa, calling for urgent intervention to stop the violence,” said Mosikili.

Portfolio committee chair Thandi Mahambehlala said tour- ism made a huge contribution to the country’s economic growth.

“All these acts of criminality destabilise the tourism industry,” said Mahambehlala. Lieutenant-General Michael Mohlala assured MPs: “We are being proactive in combating the scourge. As part of the surveillance and monitoring of buses, police work with other law-enforcement agencies.”

ALSO READ: Intercape bus terror: Under siege operators’ terrifying tales of terror laid bare

– brians@citizen.co.za