Tshwane commuters stranded as buses run out of diesel

Tshwane commuters have been left stranded following a shortage of diesel to run the buses in the city.

On Monday, Tshwane Metro confirmed in a Twitter post that its buses had been forced to suspend their services “due to a lack of diesel at all its depots.”

“The city is addressing the issue and expecting delivery late in the evening. We sincerely apologise and humbly request that you consider alternative means.”

Diesel not delivered

City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba said the diesel has not yet been delivered leaving commuters to seek alternative means of transport.

“More than half of the Tshwane Bus Service fleet is not running this morning because we did not get the delivery of diesel last night as we had anticipated. The few buses that are running are those that had some residue of diesel left in their tanks, but that diesel would soon be depleted.”

“We wish to reiterate our apology to our valued commuters for the inconvenience caused. We will continue to engage with our service provider with a view to expediting the delivery of diesel today so that services can return to normal, Bokaba said.

Protest

Meanwhile, traffic is likely to be congested and disrupted in the city of Tshwane as several unions including Popcru and public service union the South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) take to the streets on Tuesday over a number of issues despite a low turnout at previous shutdowns.

The unions will be marching to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.

The Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) want government to increase salaries by 6.5 % and better working conditions for police and prison warders including better measures for safety.

Popcru has called for South Africans to join in their march with thousands expected to occupy the streets of Tshwane.

Motorists have been advised to seek alternative routes.

