Is there a secret deal between the ANC and DA to protect Ramaphosa?

Will President Cyril Ramaphosa face impeachment over Phala-Phala?

Questions have been raised about a secret agreement the African National Congress (ANC) could have had with the Democratic Alliance (DA).

Farmgate scandal

This comes after DA chairperson Hellen Zille on Sunday revealed that the party would not take a negative position against ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa should the Phala Phala matter be brought up again in parliament.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had already asked that an impeachment process be set in motion to hold Ramaphosa accountable for alleged money laundering involving thousands of US dollars found under furniture at his Phala Phala farm.

DA-ANC marriage

In an interview with Newzroom Afrika, secretary general for the Good party Brett Herron said Zille’s comments on the DA’s posture and Phala Phala were not part of any signed Government of National Unity (GNU) agreement or statement of intent.

Herron said if such an agreement existed in secret, then the ANC would be negotiating in bad faith.

‘Either Helen Zille was extrapolating what their position might be if that was to be presented to them, which we are not aware of, which would be an act of bad faith which could affect the Government of National Unity and its foundations,” he said.

Herron said he did not think such an agreement existed.

Meanwhile, Herron said while engaging the ANC on the initial agreement to be part of the GNU, the Good Party did not ask for any position.

“We have had no discussions about positions in the GNU nor did we make any demand for any positions in the GNU,” Horren said.

The Good party said the principles that the GNU statement of intent was based on did not contradict Good party policies. The party had only made a few suggestions.

“We proposed that the statement of intent also include a commitment to a social safety net, in the form of adequate social security, and to addressing spatial transformation,” Herron said.