By Nicholas Zaal

30 May 2024

Zille: ‘We love South Africa too much’ to allow a coalition between ANC, EFF or MK

The DA's federal council chairperson also weighed in on possible coalitions the ANC might enter if if does not win a majority vote.

DA Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille

DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Federal Council Chairperson Helen Zille says the party will not allow a coalition to exist between the ANC, EFF and MK.

This is as the Electoral Commission of South Africa tallies votes after the national and provincial elections. As of 4.20pm on Thursday, the DA had 24.67% of the national vote and 49.58% of votes in the Western Cape.

A ‘definite no’

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, Zille shared her thoughts on what could happen should the ANC not win a majority and engage in coalitions with other parties to share power.

To prevent a coalition between the ANC, EFF or MK party rising to power, the DA would have to look at forming its own coalition, she said.

“The only definite no we are saying is that we will not let South Africa fall under a coalition of the ANC, MK and the EFF. We love our country too much,” she said.

“We told everybody we are here to rescue South Africa and we’ll look at the very best options of coalitions available that enable us to do that.”

When asked if this applied to provincial as well as national level, or if compromises might be an option and whether partnerships could be tentatively tested she replied that “kingmakers are inevitable in coalitions”.

“It always seemed to me a very likely scenario that the ANC would want to go into coalition with the IFP, if they can get over the line with the IFP.

“Now if the ANC is only going to get 42, 43, maybe 44% I don’t think they are going to be able to take it over 50% with the IFP, so then the question is which other parties.”

Zille said in such a case the ANC would look at smaller parties before looking at other major ones.

Ethnic voting

Earlier in the day, Zille said the MK party has taken a slice of ANC and IFP votes and its success in provinces is a sign of ethnic voting.

“It is a losing situation that will lead to ungovernable coalitions,” she said.

“People are not voting on values but on identity. You need people to take policy and governance record seriously”.

She said no one has a worse record than former Jacob Zuma but suggested he was being voted for because he was Zulu.

