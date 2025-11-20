Is there an Afrikaner or Boer uprising in SA? An analyst explains

The Volkstaat movement shared a post on X about the rise of the Boer.

A North West University professor and political analyst says he is not aware of any mobilisation of Afrikaners to rise again in South Africa after the fall of the apartheid regime.

This comes after the Volkstaat movement shared a post on X about the rise of the Boer.

“The Boer is coming. Die boere kom [the farmer is coming]. We firmly believe that our nation will rise again from the ashes and be strong like the Boers of old,” the group said on X.

THE BOER IS COMING!

DIE BOERE KOM!



We firmly believe that our nation will rise again from the ashes and be strong like the Boers of old. pic.twitter.com/uuZXyYpQzG — Volkstaat (@Volkstaat10) November 20, 2025

No Boer uprising

Speaking to The Citizen, Professor Andre Duvenhage said he has not “picked up any tendencies” of a Boer uprising.

“In my observation, and I have contact with Afrikaners at large with different groups, including the group that refers to themselves as the Boers and so on, and I have not picked up any tendencies in this regard.

“On the highest level, what I have picked up is attempts of self-defence when they perceive that a crisis will be there but no active mobilisation,” Duvenhage said.

ALSO READ: Afrikaners reject misuse of their story in US politics

Concerns

However, Duvenhage said there were some concerns among the groups.

“Some of the social groupings I am in are that they are very concerned, that there is a deliberate process to victimise the Afrikaner and to identify them as a group that will be hostile, and will take revenge, and will try to re-establish apartheid, Duvenhage said.

“In political terms, you need an enemy, and at the moment, especially the left wing of the ANC, and other radical groupings like the EFF, like the MK party and so on, they need to create an enemy, to justify themselves.

“At the moment, it’s all about corruption, it’s about losing support, and it’s about Trump and Trump support for the Boers, so they can try and project an enemy in terms of the Afrikaner,” Duvenhage said.

Diplomatic processes

However, Duvenhage said he believes the opposite and that the Afrikaners, including AfriForum and Solidarity, want a united South Africa.

“They would like to be part of a constructive attempt to rebuild South Africa. The Boer and the Afrikaner attempt to make South Africa work, and if there are individuals who feel the other way, they are purely individuals, and they are relatively isolated.”

However, Duvenhage said there are other concerns among the Afrikaner community.

“It has to do with farm murders and the killing of people in the rural areas. It has to do with the Afrikaans language and its marginalisation, Afrikaans schools, and universities, that type of thing, that is a real concern. But they will deal with this in the sense of existing political and democratic processes. I am not picking up an anti-system group.”

ALSO READ: US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]

Civil war

In a WhatsApp message sent to The Citizen, there were claims that “civil war is coming to South Africa.”

The message alleged that a group of various white minority organisations, including AfriForum, have begun procuring high‑calibre weapons primarily from Israel to be used to overthrow the state and take back power by force.

It also alleged that America is fully aware that there is no genocide against white people in South Africa, but they want to use this propaganda as a pretext for possible military intervention should the white minority group take up arms against South Africa.

“AfriForum has huge farms where it trains its members as snipers. The group has allegedly received millions of dollars from the CIA and Mossad to erect hundreds of billboards in Johannesburg ahead of the G20 summit in an attempt to embarrass South Africa on the world stage.”

Fake

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel told The Citizen the message is fake news.

“It’s a blatant lie, that’s aimed at discrediting AfriForum. The fact is, and people will see that AfriForum is committed to achieving our growth through democratic means and within the framework of the law.

“We condemn the use of violence to achieve political goals, and we are committed to peaceful solutions. So this is, this is a blatant lie that should not be taken seriously,” Kriel said.

Tension between South Africa and the United States (US) came to a head when President Donald Trump ambushed President Cyril Ramaphosa in the Oval Office earlier this year, playing a video in which he alleged a campaign of genocide against white farmers by the post-apartheid government.

NOW READ: ‘There is doubt in Trump’s head about genocide in SA,’ Ramaphosa says [VIDEO]