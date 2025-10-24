US ambassador-designate aims to take SA to task over ‘Afrikaner genocide’ and ICJ [VIDEO]

Bozell III said he will approach his role "with respect for the South African people".

US ambassador-designate to South Africa Brent Bozell III says he will communicate America’s objections to South Africa’s “geostrategic drift from non-alignment” towards US competitors, including Russia, China, and Iran.

He was addressing the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Thursday.

US ambassador-designate to SA

Bozell III, who was nominated by US President Donald Trump as ambassador to South Africa, must undergo a constitutional process before deployment.

“I come before you at a challenging moment for US-South Africa relations. The President has expressed serious concerns about South Africa that have, for too long, gone unaddressed.

“When people and businesses in South Africa believe their private property risk rights are at risk, when many South Africans feel unsafe in their homes, when rampant corruption and unfair business practices hold back the South African economy, and when South African politicians greet as friends those who seek to destabilize the world’s peace and security, then common ground between our two countries feels harder to find,” Bozell III said.

ICJ case

The US ambassador-designate to South Africa said he will press the country to “end proceedings against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).”

“In addition to supporting us citizens in South Africa, I will work on the following priorities: I will communicate our objections to South Africa’s geostrategic drift from non-alignment toward our competitors, including Russia, China and Iran.

“I’ll press South Africa to end proceedings against Israel before the International Court of Justice, and to pressure the International Criminal Court prosecutor to discontinue this lawfare, which is belied by Israel’s support for the ceasefire in Gaza and commitment to the rules of war throughout the conflict,” Bozell III said.

Afrikaners

Bozel III said he will also advance Trump’s invitation to Afrikaners who wish to flee what he called “unjust racial discrimination” in South Africa.

“I will explore how we can support the South African government in making sure all South Africans can thrive free from the threat of violence. I will support the president’s call for the South African government to rescind its support for the expropriation of private property without compensation.”

Genocide

Bozell was asked by Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen if he agreed that the allegation that South Africa was engaged in genocide against Afrikaners was absurd.

“If you were to talk to those people who are involved…” Bozell III responded.

However, he was pushed by Van Hollen to answer.

“Mr Bozell, I’m sorry, genocide is a legally defined issue. No, no, it’s not a question about someone’s impression; there’s a legal definition. To your knowledge, has the State Department legal advisor concluded that the Government of South Africa is engaged in Genocide?

Bozell III replied: “Senator, I don’t know that answer.”

Response

However, Van Hollen pushed for an answer.

“Well, you should. It’s a straightforward question, I’m not gonna… It’s a straightforward question, there’s a legal definition of genocide, I wanna know if you agree that that’s an absurd claim made by the President of the United States.

Bozell could not answer.

“Senator, I’m not a lawyer, so I can’t address it that way.”

Business

Bozel III said he will advocate for business interests by promoting fair trade practices and reducing barriers that will level the playing field for US companies and empower South Africa as an engine of economic growth, creating a more prosperous future for both our countries.

“It’s essential to actively engage in areas of disagreement while seeking opportunities to foster mutual benefit. I see the real opportunity for a lasting partnership.

“Distinguished senators, I appreciate your time today. If confirmed, it would be the honour of a lifetime to serve my country and this administration,” Bozel III said.

Bozell III said he will approach his role “with respect for the South African people”.

US-SA tensions

His appointment comes amid high tensions between South Africa and the United States.

Trump cut financial aid to South Africa and issued an executive order against the country, alleging human rights issues and criticising Pretoria for taking Israel to the ICJ.

This has been exacerbated by South Africa’s former ambassador to the US, Ebrahim Rasool, being declared persona non grata and given just a week to leave the US for his comments about the Trump administration.

Trump meeting

President Cyril Ramaphosa met with Trump in May this year. He was joined by four ministers, renowned businessman Johann Rupert, and golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen.

Trump proved to be a political rottweiler for Afrikaners and white farmers and shifted the focus from what began as a cordial discussion with Ramaphosa to farm attacks in South Africa.

Ramaphosa said he and his delegation went to Washington to meet with Trump in the Oval Office to establish a “basis for greater economic cooperation and to address some of the challenges” that have recently arisen in relations between the two countries.

EFF and MK party

During the bilateral talks, which played out before the media, Trump showed videos of EFF leader Julius Malema to support his false belief in genocide against whites in the country, asking why Malema has not been arrested.

The videos also showed MK party leader Jacob Zuma singing similar, apparently anti-white, songs from the struggle years.

Trump also produced a sheaf of article print-outs, which he claimed to be evidence of the South African “genocide”. It was later reported that many of these documents were not even from incidents in South Africa.

Complaint

In September, the MK party laid an official complaint against Ramaphosa and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen for misconduct during the official visit to the White House.

The complaint stems from remarks Steenhuisen made to US President Donald Trump, where he said the DA joined the government of national unity (GNU) to prevent the EFF and MK party from entering government.

The MK party also wants Ramaphosa to apologise for failing to intervene after Steenhuisen’s remarks.

