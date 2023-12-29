JAC Motors terminates relationship with Ngizwe Mchunu after Malema remarks

Ngizwe Mchunu criticised EFF leader Julius Malema’s remarks about the Springboks, claiming they symbolise white supremacy.

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Ngizwe Mchunu has lost his ambassadorial role with JAC Motors South Africa with the company terminating its relationship with the controversial DJ.

This comes after Mchunu, transitioned from being South Africa’s darling, after supporting former President Jacob Zuma, to facing criticism on social media due to his comments about Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader, Julius Malema, and his party earlier this month.

Termination

The red berets wanted JAC to withdraw its sponsorship with Mchunu following utterances and it has done just that and made the decision to terminate its relationship with the former Ukhozi FM DJ.

“JAC Motors Port Shepstone hereby distances itself from the tribalistic and divisive utterance of Mr Ngizwe Mchunu. These utterances are condemned in the strongest terms. As such we have taken the decision to terminate our relationship with Mr Ngizwe Mchunu and recall our vehicle from his possession.

“Every citizen has the right to live anywhere in South Africa and to freely commute across provinces without prior approval,” Chief Operations Officer Sicelo Nyandeni said.

JAC has given Mchunu 24 hours to return their vehicle.

White supremacy

In a video widely shared on social media, Mchunu criticised Malema’s remarks about the Springboks, claiming they symbolise white supremacy.

Mchunu can be heard saying KwaZulu-Natal is for AmaZulu and that Malema must launch the party manifesto in Limpopo, where the EFF hails from.

“Why don’t you host your party’s manifesto in your backyard in Seshego, so your ancestors can support you, he was heard saying

“You are a leader who can’t speak IsiZulu, the only language you know is English, you address our Zulu people in English, what a leader are you?” Mchunu said.

Springboks

Malema had previously said: “Why are we being forced to salute the emblem that was saluted by murderous people, wearing the same jersey in celebration of the butchering of black people. That emblem and that jersey represents white supremacy and that we don’t support.

“I am not going to support anything that represents white supremacy, apartheid, anything that undermines black people. You can be part of Amabhokobhoko (the Springboks rugby team), but I’m not,” he said.

Malema said the Springboks are an “apartheid symbol.”

“You can’t say remove apartheid, then retain the name Springboks and the colours that were used during apartheid by white people. The springbok must fall.”

However, Mchunu slammed Malema for criticising the Boks in English, “the language of apartheid”.

Mchunu unconditionally apologised for the comments he made on 23 December.

Additional reporting by Vhahangwele Nemakonde

