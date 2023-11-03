BREAKING: Ngizwe Mchunu found not guilty of inciting public violence during July unrest

Mchunu appeared at Randburg Magistrates court on Friday where judgement was handed down.

Former Ukhozi FM radio personality Ngizwe Mchunu arrives at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court, 5 July 2023, in Randburg. Mchunu is accused of inciting violence during the 2021 July unrest and violating the disaster management act. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Alleged July 2021 unrest instigator and a former Ukhozi FM radio personality, Ngizwe Mchunu has been found not guilty.

Mchunu appeared at Randburg Magistrates court on Friday where judgment was handed down.

Former President Jacob Zuma also attended the proceedings to support Mchunu.

He faced charges related to the public violence that led to the destruction of properties during the July unrest, as well as contravening the Covid-19 regulations and disaster management act.

The unrest followed Zuma’s incarceration and Mchunu is charged over the “aykhale” utterances he made at a press briefing at the time, calling for the former president’s release.

