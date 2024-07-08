Jacob Zuma’s daughter hits back at claims she’s ‘running amok’ in MK party

Sambudla-Zuma says if protecting the MK party is 'wreaking havoc', she will continue to do so.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party member Duduzile Sambudla-Zuma has hit back at reports of her allegedly causing havoc in the party.

This follows a Sunday World report, in which senior party members allegedly said Sambudla-Zuma was “running amok”.

She is accused of allegedly using Jacob Zuma’s name to “deal with all the people she believes are a threat to her.”

“She is causing chaos, and her behaviour is undesirable and out of order,” the source is quoted as saying.

‘Wreaking havoc shall it be’

Sambudla-Zuma has denied playing an influential role in the party. She claimed some people are working to discredit her.

“Those who have agendas will always see me and other loyal cadres as a threat and obstacle that wreak havoc and that’s fine. If protecting the MK party means wreaking havoc, then wreaking havoc shall it be towards the vultures whose aim is to hijack the party or kill the organisation.

“There have been a lot of certain identified individuals of the ANC(African National Congress) that have tried and continue to infiltrate MK party to usurp power for themselves in a plan to take over the party through strategically deployed agents and in so doing, attempt to discredit me,” she wrote in a statement.

WATCH: ‘The evidence we received amounts to an elephant’ – Zuma

“I am not a TG, SG and neither do I play an influential role in [the] MK party. But as a daughter to a father whom I will defend with my life no matter the views that try to drive a wedge between a father and a daughter, I will do so unapologetically and without any level of intimidation brought against me.”

Sambudla-Zuma is her father’s ‘defender’

According to her, the party has opened a case against those who allegedly “abused the trust” of the party and Zuma, “who was included in the [parliamentary] list without the party’s endorsement”.

ALSO READ: MK party to continue court bid to nullify election results

The former president was later removed from the list following the Constitutional Court ruling a week before the elections.

She further slammed those who have been vilifying her for defending her father, saying she will not stop.

“You can refer to me in any derogatory manner and even insult me. I am and will always be my father’s defender. I will take it and wear it,” she said.

ALSO READ: ‘Ivanka Trump of Nkandla’: ‘Champagne socialist’ Duduzile Zuma’s life of luxury [VIDEOS]

“As a daughter to Zuma, I expect nothing less than scrutiny and criticism, which I welcome in the spirit of protecting the most disenfranchised people of our country, the downtrodden people.”

Sambudla-Zuma has been the subject of scrutiny for the content she has been sharing on her TikTok account. But she says the critics will not stop her fight for the poor.

“I want to hone in on the matter of objectification and vilification of women in our politics like uMama Winnie Mandela. She was and still is a beacon of the emancipation of our people, including women from poverty and white minority rule,” said Sambudla-Zuma.

ALSO READ: Can Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla lead the MK party in Parliament?