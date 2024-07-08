WATCH: ‘The evidence we have gotten amounts to an elephant’ – Zuma

The MK party last week temporarily withdrew its case against the IEC. It says this was not an indication that it doesn’t have evidence

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has warned that the Electoral Court case against the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is coming.

Zuma made the remarks at Unyazi Lwezulu EBuhleni, the headquarters of the Shembe Church, over the weekend.

Watch Jacob Zuma speaking about the case against the IEC

President Zuma says,



MK Party briefly withdrew the case because the rigging evidence that was discovered is huge & required time for the lawyers to document it.



Others wanted the case to be concluded quickly to prevent the truth from being exposed.



The case will be reopened. pic.twitter.com/8tf48yWGhr — uMkhonto WeSizwe Party (@MkhontoweSizwex) July 7, 2024

‘Elephant’ evidence

The MK party last week temporarily withdrew its case against the IEC saying it was not an indication that it doesn’t have evidence of alleged vote rigging in the national and provincial elections.

After weeks of claiming the elections were rigged, the party dropped the party’s court case to nullify the 29 May elections.

However, Zuma told MK party supporters they have evidence that “amounts to an “elephant.”

“Another thing that makes us retract the case for a while is that the evidence that we have gotten amounts to an elephant, it’s a lot/there’s plenty of it. Now, lawyers need to write all that down.

“While these ones were saying it should end right now because they wish for those truths to be concealed. I’m adding onto what my comrade is saying, the case is coming. There is no place where they did not rob. We now have the evidence,” Zuma claimed.

ALSO READ: MK party to continue court bid to nullify election results

‘Election fraud’

The MK party’s lawyers, JG and Xulu Incorporated wrote to the IEC last week notifying it that it would no longer be challenging the outcomes of the polls, but reneged on that decision a day later.

“We initiated the application to challenge the conduct of the Independent Electoral Commission to declare the national and provincial election results was in haste and violated the will of the people. We are still of the firm view that the election results are not credible, free nor were they fair.” MK party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela said

The MK party lodged its urgent application in the Electoral Court seeking to set aside the 2024 general election outcome and to direct President Cyril Ramaphosa to proclaim a new election date within 90 days.

In its court papers filed in June, the Jacob Zuma-led political formation cited “serious election irregularities.”

ALSO READ: MK party withdraws case against IEC challenging election results