R2m to eat with Jacob Zuma – A look at the MK party’s gala dinner prices

The MK party has urged individuals and organisations to register for the gala dinner and celebrate its first anniversary with them.

Former president Jacob Zuma with his wife Thobeka Madiba-Zuma during the ANC gala dinner at Inkosi Albert Luthuli Convention Centre in Durban on 11 January 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Netwerk24 / Felix Dlangamandla

How much would you be willing to pay to eat at the same table as former president Jacob Zuma?

The umKhonto weSizwe (MK) party revealed on Monday afternoon the prices for table packages at their first anniversary celebrations.

The table Zuma will be seated at, the ‘Platnum Spear Table’, will cost a whopping R2 million. But there are cheaper options…

MK gala dinner’s ‘unparalleled comfort’

The MK party’s gala dinner will be held on two days: 15 and 16 December.

A mass public celebration will be held at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 15 December. A prestigious gala dinner will be held at the Olive Convention Centre, also in Durban, the next day.

The party’s office of the general secretary (the position held by Floyd Shivambu, formerly of the EFF) said the celebration is “more than an event”.

“It is a moment to honour our shared legacy and pave the way for future success. We encourage our stakeholders to take part in this historic milestone and contribute to the growth of the uMkhonto weSizwe party,” it revealed in a statement.

The dinner would also mark a significant milestone in the party’s “journey of unity, growth, and leadership”.

ALSO READ: Zuma aims to unite black people and take over ANC and EFF [VIDEO]

The packages at MK’s rally and gala dinner: Starting at R5k pp

Hospitality suite packages are available for the public celebration at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 15 December.

Here one can “experience the excitement of the first anniversary rally in unparalleled comfort”.

Individual access to the hospitality suite costs R5 000 per person. It includes food and drinks as well as official MK party regalia.

A corporate hospitality suite (30-seater) will cost a total R150 000 of for the group. This offers “a premium view and amenities”.

The gala dinner, on 16 December, ensures a “sophisticated evening of fine dining and networking”.

The Platnum Spear Table costs a whopping R2 million though 30 suite tickets are included.

If you cannot afford to sit with the former president, the Golden Spear Table comes at R1.5 million for 25 suite tickets, and the Silver Spear Table charges a round of R1 million for 20 suite tickets.

Lastly, the Precision Spear Table costs R 500 000 for 10 suite tickets and the Solid Spear Table costs R200 000 for five suite tickets.

Purchasers of Gala Dinner tables receive complimentary suite tickets for the mass public celebration suites, “ensuring a seamless and exclusive experience throughout the celebrations”.

ALSO READ: ‘Egg on your face’: Malema’s R1.2-million gala dinner table ‘sold for 3 times more’