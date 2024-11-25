Zuma aims to unite black people and take over ANC and EFF [VIDEO]

Zuma has laid out details of an audacious plan

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma has outlined his ambitions to politically “unite black people”.

In a recent interview with this Sunday Times, Zuma explained how he would regain control of the African National Congress (ANC), and merge all “black” political parties, including the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), under the MK Party umbrella.

Watch extracts of Jacob Zuma’s interview

MKP leader Jacob Zuma speaks to Sunday Times politics editor Sibongakonke Shoba about his party, his relationship with Julius Malema, and President Cyril Ramaphosa. pic.twitter.com/Ow3mVzYrwg — Sunday Times (@SundayTimesZA) November 23, 2024

No love lost

While there has been no love lost between Zuma and EFF leader Julius Malema, Malema’s EFF party has been hit with a leadership exodus, including Floyd Shivambu, Mzwanele Manyi, Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Dali Mpofu.

Malema warned in a recent interview that if the MK party leader wanted to start a fight with him, he was ready.

Speaking ahead of the EFF conference in December, Malema said he was not scared of Zuma.

“I can’t be threatened by Zuma. I defeated Zuma.

“Jacob Zuma thought he buried me, he expelled me from the ANC for comparing him with Thabo Mbeki, for saying there is a regime change which happened in Botswana. I was expelled from the ANC by Zuma and Ramaphosa was used as an instrument,” Malema said.

ALSO READ: Zuma’s wish is ‘to go the grave as an ANC member’ – Zuma Foundation [VIDEO]

In his recent interview, Zuma indicated that he was waiting for the EFF to merge with the MK party.

“Should the day arise that EFF comes to us, we will meet on the battlefield and on that day, we can even ask their supporters to join us.”

Zuma said he and Malema worked well together.

“We were with him, we worked with him. They were in the [ANC] Youth League, I was the president of the ANC, we worked very well.”

ALSO READ: ‘EFF infiltrated by double agents, founding members captured’ – Malema says [VIDEO]

Zuma and Ramaphosa

Asked about his relationship with President Cyril Ramaphosa, Zuma said they were both deputies to each other.

“We have never fought. He lead his life, I lead my life. Why should I be talking often to him when there are many people I can talk to? I will be talking to my comrades and he is busy with his comrades.”

Zuma said he would bring prominence to policies on tradition.

“Once we take over the country, we’re in charge. Right? One of the things we’ll do will be to honour our ancestors by putting back their ideas — and policies. We will take over from the ones who are selling out — [but if you’re not a member you can’t say …] give us our ANC.”

Zuma said even though he is the leader of the MK Party it is important for him to keep his ANC membership.

Malema slams Zuma

Speaking during an address to the EFF Gauteng Provincial General Assembly on Sunday, Malema said no old person would unite black people in South Africa.

“Only the EFF can unite black people in South Africa. How do you say you can unite people when you are 82 years old, having failed to unite them for the past 82 years… you think you can do it now

Malema said the EFF is not going to capitulate to the MK party leader.

“We are not going to sell the future generation for the dreams of an 82-year-old man who is corrupt to the core. We are going to fight corruption under Jacob Zuma and even after Zuma.

ALSO READ: WATCH: ‘I can’t be threatened by Zuma, he’s inviting me for a fight’ – Malema