Janusz Walus heading back to Poland as Chris Hani’s wife makes inquiry request

Janusz Waluś, Chris Hani’s killer during his amnesty hearing at Benoni Town Hall. Picture: Gallo Images/Oryx Media Archive

Former SACP leader Chris Hani’s killer Janusz Walus will be sent back to Poland on Friday.

This was confirmed by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber and Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, who said it came at the end of his parole on Friday.

“Since Janusz Walus no longer holds any South African enabling documents, the Department of Home Affairs will be deporting him.

“This morning, the National Commissioner of Correctional Services will formally hand over Janus Waluz to the Department of Home Affairs for deportation,” Ntshavheni said.

Walus held dual citizenship from 1986 until 2017 when his South African citizenship was revoked.

Sentenced to death

Walus was sentenced to death on 15 October 1993 for killing Hani. However, this was commuted to life imprisonment in 2000.

His bid for parole was denied several times over the last decade before the Constitutional Court in 2022 ruled it be granted for two years.

This parole period came to an end this week.

A visit to Hani’s family

Several high-level politicians, including Deputy President Paul Mashatile, Ntshavheni, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, and Schreiber visited Hani’s family to inform them of the decision.

There they reportedly received a request from Hani’s wife and the South African Communist Party to launch an inquest into Hani’s death.

“The request will be referred to the Department of Justice and Constitutional Development,” government said.