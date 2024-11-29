Home Affairs extends ZEP deadline by another year

ZEPs get another extension.

The Department of Home Affairs has extended the deadline for Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEPs).

Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber said this was for him to “fulfil the duty placed on me by the Gauteng High Court to consult the affected ZEP holders and all other stakeholders on the future of the current dispensation.”

Schreiber on Friday gazetted another extension by a year to 28 November 2025.

ALSO READ: Motsoaledi grants 178 000 Zimbabweans, 54 653 Basotho two-year exemption permits

Schreiber said the reactivation of the Immigration Advisory Board (IAB) was currently underway and that its first task would be to consider, advise and enable the steps required for compliance with the order of the High Court on the future of the ZEP.

The last extension was granted in December 2023 by then-minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi to at least 178,000 Zimbabweans to 28 November 2025.

He, however, gave ZEP holders until today, 29 November 2024, to obtain new permits that will allow them to reside and work in South Africa until 28 November 2025.

ALSO READ: SCA grants Motsoaledi leave to appeal ZEP matter

Now, all ZEPs holders will have until 29 November 2025 to obtain new permits.

In August, Schreiber announced that the department had managed to process 60,582 of the 178,000 applications.

ZEP conditions

The ZEP has allowed Zimbabweans to live, work and study in South Africa since 2009. This has been part of the Dispensation of Zimbabweans Project.

The conditions of the extension of the ZEP mean that the Zimbabweans will be allowed to work, seek employment and conduct business in South Africa during the period of validity or to apply for a new permit.

ALSO READ: Motsoaledi turns to Supreme Court in ZEP fight

No holder of a valid exemption permit may be arrested, ordered to depart or be detained for purposes of deportation or deported for any reason related to them not having any valid exemption certificate, reads the department’s directive.

Court processes

In June, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) ruled that Motsoaledi unlawfully terminated the ZEP.

Motsoaledi approached the apex court following his loss against the Helen Suzman Foundation at the SCA in February.

The SCA had found that there were no reasonable prospects of success in an appeal.

ALSO READ: ‘Motsoaledi has made up his mind’: ZEP non-renewal will affect many lives, court hears

In its ruling, the ConCourt said: “The Constitutional Court has considered the application for leave to appeal. It has concluded that the application should be dismissed as it bears no reasonable prospects of success. The court has decided not to award costs.”

The court found that Motsoaledi had failed to consult with ZEP holders.