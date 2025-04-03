‘Days of impunity are over’: Home Affairs deports illegal immigrants

Schreiber attributed this success to the effectiveness of enforcement operations such as Operation Vala Umgodi.

The department of home affairs has deported more than 40 000 illegal immigrants in the 2024-2025 financial year, it revealed on Wednesday.

According to Minister Leon Schreiber, the number of deportations in South Africa is double the number conducted in France, which previously ranked the highest in deportation rates.

“The performance of South Africa’s department of home affairs over the past year exceeds the number of deportations conducted by France (22 000) and Germany (20 000) combined over the same period,” the department said.

More than 46 000 foreigners deported

Home affairs stated that by 31 March it had increased the number of deportations of illegal immigrants to 46 898.

“This number surged by 18% compared to the previous year’s 39 672. This is the highest number of deportations carried out in at least five years, and is triple the number conducted in recent years,” the department said.

According to the department, the following are the total numbers of deportations in the past five years:

2020-21: 14 859

2021-22: 20 093

2022-23: 22 560

2023-24: 39 672

2024-25: 46 898

‘Days of impunity are over’

The ministry added that this increase in numbers should “send a clear message to offenders that the days of impunity are over.”

In addition, Schreiber attributed this success to the effectiveness of enforcement operations.

“It also flows from improved collaboration between the department of home affairs, the Border Management Authority, the South African Police Service and local law enforcement,” he said.

He also highlighted the impact of joint initiatives such as, Operation Vala Umgodi and improved performance within the department.

“Our digital transformation reforms will automate entry-and-exit to prevent people from entering the country illegally through our ports of entry, is contributing to enhanced national security and trade facilitation,” Schreiber added.

