Walus’ parole will be finalised after receiving clearance from medical team – correctional services

Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Janusz Walus, the killer of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, will not be released on Thursday as expected, the department of correctional services has confirmed.

“By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Walus’ parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from the medical team,” confirmed spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo in a statement.

Walus, a 69-year-old immigrant from Poland, was expected to be released today after being granted parole by the Constitutional Court on 21 November.

Walus stabbed

Walus has been receiving medical care after being stabbed, allegedly by an inmate, on Tuesday.

“A detailed incident report is to be provided at a later stage, but what can be stated at this point is that inmate Walus is stable and DCS healthcare officials are providing the necessary care,” said correctional services on Tuesday.

“It is alleged that Walus was stabbed by another inmate from the same housing unit. Stabbing and other forms of disturbances are offences not warranted in a correctional environment and this case will be investigated.”

Walus’ parole criticised

Meanwhile, the release of Walus has been highly criticised by, among others, the SACP and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), who on Thursday morning shut down the N1 in protest against his parole.

“We reject the release of the murderer of Chris Hani Janusz Walus. We reject the parole for a war criminal and racist. We will not allow the courts to be used to undermine the gains of the struggle and reward the unrepentant oppressor. The judgement to release a racist murderer must be rescinded. We make no apology about that,” said the EFF.

SACP general-secretary Solly Mapaila slammed the judgment to release Walus on parole, and said it “did not even say anything about the submissions made by the SACP and the Chris Hani family when the court heard this matter.”

“The judgment has far-reaching implications that compel the SACP to analyse it deeper and look for a new way forward under the circumstances. The reality we now face is that the court failed to protect our right to exist as communists. We will have to protect this right ourselves,” said Mapaila.

