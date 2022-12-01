WATCH: Tripartite alliance threatens court action to keep Janusz Waluś in jail

Faizel Patel

With Chris Hani’s assassin Janusz Waluś expected to be released on parole on Thursday, after spending more than thirty years behind bars, the Tripartite alliance have threatened court action in a bid to keep him jail.

Members of the African National Congress (ANC), South African Communist Party (SACP) and Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) held a protest at the Kgosi Mampuru II Correctional Centre on Wednesday, to stop Janusz Waluś from being released on parole.

Waluś protest

The protest comes after the Constitutional Court granted parole to the Polish immigrant on 21 November, ordering that he be released on parole.

The alliance partners handed over a memorandum to a representative of Department of Justice and Constitutional Development.

They have demanded a full inquest into the assassination of Chris Hani on 10 April 1993.

“As the Truth and Reconciliation Commission established under our democratic dispensation concluded, the assassins failed to make full disclosure of the truth and all the circumstances surrounding the assassination of the magnitude they planned and carried out.”

Parole rescinded

The alliance also wanted Janusz Waluś parole rescinded.

“The tripartite alliance objects to the release on the grounds that there was no victim/offender dialogue.”

Limpho Hani and the SACP have also applied to the Constitutional Court to rescind its decision to give Waluś parole. They want the case to be heard anew at a date to be determined by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Order to kill Hani

They said Janusz Waluś had never revealed who ordered him to kill Hani, and that he should remain in prison.

“We demand that the convicted assassin, who without full disclosure of the truth remains unremorseful, unrepentant and uncorrected, must serve his entire sentence in the Republic of South Africa, and our preference is still that he must do so in jail as other considerations give rise to a threat to societal peace and stability.”

Civil war

They said Chris Hani’s assassination was aimed at spilling more blood through plunging South Africa into civil war.

“The assassins were defending apartheid when they virtually succeeded in plunging South Africa into civil war by assassinating Chris Hani. They wanted apartheid crime against humanity to continue in perpetuity.”

