Daily news update: Phala Phala report aftermath, ANC NEC meeting and Walus’ parole

Amid mounting pressure for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign following the release of the Section 89 report, Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says whatever decision the president makes will be in the best interest of the country.

Magwenya briefed the country on Thursday evening on the president’s response to the report.

As calls for Ramaphosa to resign mount, Magwenya said all options were on the table, and that the president was in consultation with all important role players.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) meeting has been postponed to Friday to discuss the Phala Phala report.

The virtual meeting was scheduled for Thursday evening, but the NEC will now sit in person at Nasrec in Johannesburg.

Although ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe declined to answer questions from the media regarding President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, he confirmed that the meeting will take place from 11am.

“Give us time to deal with the matter,” Mabe said during a media briefing on Thursday.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 23, 1997 Janusz Walus, who was charged with the 10 April 1993 killing of South African Communist Party Secretary-General Chris Hani, poses during a Truth and Reconcilliation Commission hearing concerning their amnesty in Benoni, east of Johannesburg. – South Africa’s top court on November 21, 2022 ordered the release on parole of a Polish immigrant who shot dead a prominent anti-apartheid hero in 1993, a death that nearly sparked a civil war. Janusz Walus, 69, has served nearly three decades of a life sentence for the murder, which took South Africa to the brink of a race war as negotiations to end apartheid entered their final phase. Walus killed Chris Hani, a popular leader of the Communist Party, one year before South Africa’s first multi-racial elections. (Photo by WALTER DHLADHLA / AFP)

Janusz Walus, the killer of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani, will not be released on Thursday as expected, the department of correctional services has confirmed.

“By agreement between his legal representatives and the state attorney, the matter of Walus’ parole will only be finalised after he has received the necessary medical clearance from the medical team,” confirmed spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo in a statement.

Walus, a 69-year-old immigrant from Poland, was expected to be released today after being granted parole by the Constitutional Court on 21 November.

Members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) shut down the N1 in protest of the release of Janusz Waluś on 1 December 2022. Photo: Twitter/@EFFGautengProv

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have caused major traffic disruptions by shutting down the busy N1 highway over Janusz Waluś’ parole.

The red berets said the protest is related to the release of South African Communist Party (SACP) leader Chris Hani‘s assassin Janusz Waluś.

Waluś is expected to be released on Thursday after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) granted him parole on 21 November.

Zolisa Xaluva and Connie Ferguson in Kings of Jo’Burg season two | Picture: Supplied/ Mosa Hlope/ Netflix

After leaving her titular role as Harriet Khoza in the long-running Mzansi Magic telenovela, The Queen; actress and producer Connie Ferguson will be playing a more prominent role in her late husband’s show, Kings of Jo’Burg.

She will be appearing in the show alongside Zolisa Xaluva who now has to carry the dark family secret his on-screen brother, played by Shona Ferguson, used to carry.

To celebrate the fact that the Masire family returns to Netflix on 27 January 2023, the streaming giant dropped both a teaser trailer and some first-look images for the show ahead of the upcoming season of Kings of Jo’Burg.

Barcelona’s French defender Jules Kounde (left) fights for the ball with Real Madrid’s Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior during the Spanish League football match at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)

Barcelona and Real Madrid on Wednesday united in their opposition to attending a La Liga meeting scheduled to be held in Dubai, deeming the gathering “illegal”.



The Spanish top flight’s general assembly is planned for Dubai on December 7 but will now take place without the country’s two storied clubs.

Real “will not send any representative to Dubai” while the Catalan club also said they “will not attend” in statements issued simultaneously on Wednesday.

Madrid said it was “illegal” to summon the clubs “more than 5,000km from the headquarters of La Liga” and that it was “completely inappropriate and deeply inconsistent for La Liga to carry out such financial expenditure”.