JMPD vehicles running on fumes as petrol stations end lines of credit

JMPD officers have been instructed to only use vehicles for essential operational purposes with immediate effect.

Funding shortages and the exorbitant cost of fuel are forcing the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) to clamp down on any unnecessary kilometres driven.

JMPD management on Wednesday issued an urgent directive instructing officers not to take vehicles home, but return them to their stations after every shift.

The internal document, signed off by JMPD Chief Patrick Jaca, explains that even the generosity of small businesses had expired.

“JMPD is currently experiencing serious fuel supply challenges, resulting from the blockage of departmental fuel cards due to non-payment.

“The service stations that had been providing interim refuelling assistance have since withdrawn their support after reaching the credit limits extended to the department,” the directive dated 21 October states.

No private fuel payments

JMPD serve as a critical law enforcement support entity to the South African Police Service and other law enforcement bodies entrusted with Johannesburg’s safety.

Municipal by-law enforcement in the city, as well as traffic law enforcement, are among JMPD’s primary responsibilities and require many hours spent on the road.

In order to keep as many vehicles available as possible, the directive orders that the driving of all vehicles must be “preserved and prioritised for essential operational activities” with immediate effect.

Senior management and regional commanders were ordered to keep a tight log of vehicle usage, with officers even barred from using their own funds to pay for fuel.

“This may compromise the accuracy of the fleet utilisation reports, fuel reconciliation processes, and financial accountability.

“All refuelling must therefore be undertaken strictly through officially approved departmental arrangements,” Jaca’s notice reads.

Embrace cleaner energy

At a Rise Mzansi’s local government election rally this week, Johannesburg mayoral candidate Lukhona Mnguni said there needed to be a “culture shift” with the JMPD.

“JMPD needs proper resourcing, including getting the basics right, such as having properly functioning radio communication.

“There is a need for more personnel, modernised policing through body cameras, dashboard cams and integrated technology systems to provide greater scanning of Joburg streets,” Mnguni said.

He added that the municipality needed a transparent procurement framework that embraces forward-thinking.

“JMPD must have enough of a budget to have fuel, move some of its fleet to cleaner energy, and have other modes of transport purchased to cover the city,” Mguni stated.