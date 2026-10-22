Woody Allen shoots new movie in Madrid

Dozens of curious onlookers gathered on Wednesday as the crew shut roads in bustling central Madrid.

Veteran Hollywood director Woody Allen is shooting his latest film on the streets of Madrid as the Spanish capital seeks to burnish its status as a global cinema hub.

The US director-screenwriter-actor, now largely ostracised in his home country by scandals, began shooting his 51st film earlier this month in the city.

Dozens of curious onlookers gathered on Wednesday as the crew shut roads in bustling central Madrid, where AFP saw the 90-year-old oversee the set.

The creator of Annie Hall (1977), Manhattan (1979) and Midnight in Paris (2011), who has won four Oscars in his six-decade career, said the city offered the perfect setting.

“I’d always thought of Madrid as a very elegant and beautiful city and perfect for the kind of diplomatic atmosphere that I wanted for the story,” he told a press conference earlier this month.

Allen said European cities seemed “exotic” with their “open boulevards, tree-lined streets” and old architecture, in contrast to US locations where many of his greatest works were shot, notably New York.

He described the film as “a comedy with romance, with intrigue, with infidelity, with all the ingredients that I always think are going to make a good story”.

The majority of Allen’s recent movies have been recorded in Europe after scandals left him ostracised in Hollywood, though he has never been convicted of any crime.

His adopted daughter Dylan Farrow accused him of molesting her in 1992, when she was seven. Allen has denied the allegations.

Allen stirred further controversy in 1997 by marrying Soon-Yi Previn, an adopted daughter of his ex-partner Mia Farrow, a relationship that was criticised as inappropriate.

Economic boost

Madrid, which has emerged in recent years as a prime destination for top cultural and sporting events, is seeking to capitalise on Allen’s presence by attracting more tourism and investment.

City hall says the movie, which is unnamed but whose title will contain the word Madrid, will generate almost 1 200 direct jobs and nearly 2 300 indirect jobs.

The city and regional governments have both made financial contributions to the production.

The audiovisual industry represents 2.2 percent of the Madrid region’s annual economic output, with 2 100 shoots performed there in 2025, according to authorities.

The growing attractiveness of Madrid has fostered an influx of wealth, especially in real estate, but the bonanza has come at a cost.

An increasingly expensive housing market is forcing many people out of their neighbourhoods, making renting and buying less accessible for newcomers.

The frustration boiled over last month when an 87-year-old pensioner was evicted from her lifelong Madrid home, sparking nationwide protests that ended with the calling of an early general election for November 29.