Jobs bloodbath sparks debate in Limpopo

DA says the province's success masks a much bleaker reality.

Limpopo’s latest jobs numbers have sparked sharply different interpretations, with the provincial government welcoming a fall in unemployment while the DA warns the province is still in a jobs bloodbath.

According to the 2026 third-quarter Quarterly Labour Force Survey released by Statistics South Africa this week, Limpopo’s official unemployment rate declined from 32.0% in the second quarter to 30.2% in the third quarter.

Limpopo provincial government spokesperson Ndavhe Ramakuela described the decline as encouraging, but conceded unemployment remains a serious challenge, particularly for young people.

Approximately 892 000 people aged between 15 and 34 in Limpopo are neither employed nor in education or training.

“The decline in unemployment is encouraging, [but] government is not complacent,” Ramakuela said.

“Our focus remains on ensuring that economic growth and investment translate into tangible employment opportunities, particularly for young people, women and rural communities.”

Ramakuela said the government is intensifying efforts to stimulate growth by attracting investment, developing infrastructure, and supporting key sectors, including agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing, and agro-processing.

Central to that strategy is the Limpopo Investment Conference, which secured approximately R138.43 billion in investment pledges. Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba has emphasised the importance of converting those commitments into actual projects and jobs.

Ramakuela also pointed to Special Economic Zones, youth skills development and employment programmes as key interventions.

He acknowledged structural challenges holding back employment growth, including inadequate water, electricity, and logistics infrastructure; limited access to finance and markets for small businesses; and a mismatch between available skills and industry requirements.

Ramakuela said the province must accelerate mineral beneficiation and agro-processing to retain more economic value and jobs locally, and conceded the gap between investment pledges and actual implementation remains a concern.

He cautioned against attributing job losses to specific government departments, noting that Stats SA measures employment by economic sector and industry, not by department.

Limpopo, Ramakuela said, has significant potential anchored by mining, agriculture and tourism, with growing opportunities in manufacturing, logistics and renewable energy. Its position as a gateway to the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region also offers opportunities for trade and industrial development.

“The ambition is to diversify the provincial economy, move beyond primary production towards beneficiation and value addition and create an environment in which businesses can grow and employ more people,” Ramakuela said.

‘Masking a bleak reality’

But the DA says the headline rate masks a much bleaker reality.

Member of the provincial legislature and DA Limpopo provincial chair Jacques Smalle said Limpopo created virtually no new jobs in the quarter.

“While Limpopo’s official unemployment rate declined from 32.0% to 30.2%, employment increased by a paltry estimated 1 000 jobs during the quarter,” Smalle said.

He said the broader measure of unemployment, which includes the potential labour force, remains at 46.1% – one percentage point higher than a year ago. Only 36.5% of the province’s working-age population is employed, compared with 39.7% nationally.

“The decline in Limpopo’s unemployment rate means little when it is not accompanied by meaningful job creation,” Smalle said.

The DA puts the blame squarely on municipal chaos.

“At the heart of Limpopo’s failure to create jobs is the ongoing chaos in our municipalities, which continues to discourage investment, undermine economic growth and destroy employment opportunities,” Smalle said.

He said businesses cannot be expected to invest or expand where water and electricity supplies are unreliable, roads are deteriorating, and municipal infrastructure is neglected.

“These failures increase the cost of doing business and undermine employment opportunities. There can be no sustained economic growth or large-scale job creation without properly functioning municipalities,” he said.

Smalle said the recent municipal elections, which saw a significant decline in ANC support and left ten municipalities without outright governing majorities, present an opportunity to change direction.

“Whatever governing arrangements emerge, the priority must be stable, accountable and corruption-free municipalities, with competent administrations that deliver reliable services, maintain infrastructure, manage public money responsibly and create an environment in which businesses can thrive,” he said.

“Budgets must prioritise spending that is focused on improving ageing municipal infrastructure.”

Migration

The DA also raised concern about outward migration, saying Stats SA migration data shows significant movement from Limpopo, particularly to Gauteng, as people seek opportunities they cannot find at home.

“Limpopo should be a province where people can build their futures, not one they must leave to find opportunities elsewhere,” Smalle said.

Despite its potential in agriculture, mining, tourism, manufacturing and logistics, he said Limpopo continues to struggle to create sustainable employment.

“The jobs crisis demands urgent action to restore effective local government, deliver reliable basic services, maintain infrastructure, and create the conditions necessary to attract investment, stimulate economic growth, and generate sustainable employment,” Smalle said.

“Limpopo cannot afford further delays. We must stop the chaos, start service delivery, get Limpopo working and create jobs.”

Ramakuela said the provincial government remains committed to working with the private sector, labour, municipalities, and other social partners to build an inclusive and resilient economy.