Police said the sisters were arrested after early investigations and would face a murder charge.

A 23-year-old Limpopo man died after a mob justice attack in Ga-Mashamothane, Zone 07, in the early evening of Friday.

On Saturday, the South African Police Service (Saps) said officers in Tubatse, Sekhukhune District, arrested two sisters aged 32 and 36 in connection with the deceased’s murder.

The pair of siblings was arrested at approximately 5:45pm when officers rushed to the area after a murder was reported.

“They found the victim lying on the ground, covered in blood and with visible injuries,” police said.

Paramedics came to the scene later, the police added, stating: “Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel later certified him dead at the scene.”

What police say led to the mob justice attack

Early findings pointed to a dispute at the sisters’ home.

According to police, the man allegedly went to their house and hit one of the women with a bottle.

“The two sisters allegedly chased him and started assaulting him before members of the community joined in the assault,” police explained.

The man was seriously hurt following the attack.

“The victim sustained multiple injuries and later succumbed to his injuries,” police stated.

Sisters to appear in court on Monday

Police said the sisters were arrested after early investigations and would face a murder charge.

They are expected to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 30 November 2026.

“Police investigations into the incident are continuing,” police confirmed.