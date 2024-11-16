News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

News Editor

1 minute read

16 Nov 2024

04:36 pm

Sunday in the dark: These Joburg 66 areas will be without power tomorrow

City Power has reminded residents that work will be done at the Orlando Switching Station in Soweto on Sunday.

Eskom begins load reduction, but load shedding remains suspended

Photo: iStock

Thousands of residents are set to end the week in the dark due to a planned outages in several parts of Johannesburg.

Utility City Power reminded residents that work will be done at the Orlando Switching Station in Soweto.

Lights are scheduled to be off from 8am to 4pm.

“The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility said.

Areas affected are:

Read more on these topics

City Power Electricity Johannesburg

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News WATCH: Mashatile denies looting of billions meant for Daggafontein project
Opinion A VIEW OF THE WEEK: An equal life for all does not mean one of no service delivery
Crime Police ‘not backing down’ as estimated 400 illegal miners ‘refuse’ to resurface
Crime Gun deaths spike to 33 daily – more than car crashes
Entertainment Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux withdraws from Miss Universe competition

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES