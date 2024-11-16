Sunday in the dark: These Joburg 66 areas will be without power tomorrow

City Power has reminded residents that work will be done at the Orlando Switching Station in Soweto on Sunday.

Photo: iStock

Thousands of residents are set to end the week in the dark due to a planned outages in several parts of Johannesburg. Utility City Power reminded residents that work will be done at the Orlando Switching Station in Soweto. Lights are scheduled to be off from 8am to 4pm. “The interruption is necessary to do essential maintenance work on our network, which is part of our program of constantly striving to provide a better service,” the utility said. Areas affected are: #CityPowerUpdates#PlannedMaintenance #Region B, F, G



