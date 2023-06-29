Joburg to ‘cushion’ residents from new tariff hikes

By Faizel Patel

The city of Johannesburg listened to residents’ pleas about the new tariff increase and is trying hard to cushion the blow.

MMC for Finance Dada Morero on Wednesday, 28 June 2023 said the city will implement the new tariffs for key services.

The new tariffs will kick in from 1 July 2023.

New tariffs

Electricity: 14.97 %

Property Rates 2%

Water: 9.3%

Sanitation: 9.3

Refuse: 7%

Morero said the city of Joburg is trying hard to protect its residents from the rising costs of services through its balanced tariff structure.

“We understand that many households are currently struggling from the high rising costs of services.

“The City understands that our residents are battling under low economic growth, unemployment, load shedding and still feeling the effects of Covid-19 pandemic.

“We want to ensure residents that the City has listened to their comments and inputs,” said Morero.

Assistance

According to Morero, the city is striving to subsidise more residents who are unable to afford the high costs of municipal services due to it already buying bulk services such as electricity and water at a very high cost.

Morero stressed the city took the comments from residents during the recent Integrated Development Plan (IDP) meetings.

“As a result, the city will increase property rates by only 2% instead of 5% which is a huge relief and will put money back to many households.”

Relief the City offers for residents on different services:

● All residential properties under the R300 000 threshold will be exempted from paying rates.

● Residents to receive 6 kilolitres of free water

● Properties valued at R350 000 and below will be exempted from paying waste charges.

The city also made various concessions for pensioners between the ages of 60 to 69.

