A VIEW OF THE WEEK: What are you waiting for? It’s only been 30 years of democracy

While politicians have their eye on next month's national and provincial elections, the county may be in for a rocky ride ahead.

Election Doomsday, or the Day of Redemption? Next month’s national and provincial elections will signal a lot of things for a lot of people.

While our lives will almost certainly be no different when we wake up on the 1st of June after the euphoria of elections, it will likely take a turn in the months that follow.

30 years of democracy

South Africa will mark 30 years of democracy this weekend. The ANC will celebrate it as a milestone of rule.

Those years have brought many Tintswalos and measured success for the ANC. It has also been plagued by corruption and neglect.

Often the party has been indifferent and slow. Its current leader has left some, like ACDP president Kenneth Meshoe in a conversation with The Citizen recently, wondering what Cyril Ramaphosa stands for.

What’s the rush?

And while the party and Ramaphosa may drag their feet in addressing many issues, there are some big changes they are eager to sink their teeth if they retain power next month.

ANC leaders this week gave us a glimpse of what is on their to-do list.

Speaking at the 20th anniversary of government’s Expanded Public Works Programme, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu said a basic income grant would soon be rolled out.

The grant, which will likely replace the R350 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) Grant, will cost the country a lot. There have been debates over whether it is an investment in helping revive the economy and reduce poverty, but there is a very real risk that it will simply make the state and taxpayers poorer.

NHI

Another bill likely to be passed by the next administration is the National Health Insurance (NHI). The bill aims to provide free universal health care to all South Africans.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi this week urged Ramaphosa to sign the bill sitting on his desk. He told supporters on the election campaign trail that it will improve the lives of those most vulnerable.

For all its worthy intentions, an often corruption-plagued health department may be hamstrung to implement it properly. This may lead to a further collapse of health services in the country.

Water, lights and money

Much of the country has experienced water outages and supply issues for a large part of the democracy years, worsening over the last few months.

The Lesotho Highlands Project feeds vital water to Gauteng and agriculturally-rich areas of the Free State. But it will close for maintenance in October until the end of March 2025.

Experts have allayed fears of shortages during the closure. They claim dam reserves are high enough to make sure there will be water. But it will likely lead to some restrictions and ‘water shedding”.

Its electricity counterpart will also return, electricity minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa reminded us this week. But despite the current reprieve, many still can’t afford electricity, even when it is available.

This was the findings of a recent study that revealed more than 40% of South Africans have gone without power because of the price. A similar amount also borrow money to buy groceries to make it through the month.

Elections: ANC bidding its time

The ANC seems to be bidding its time to see how the waters settle after the elections. It will look to who it may need to work with, and even who it can blame if things go pear-shaped.

But while politicians will make you think 29 May is the day of reckoning, it may just be the start of the storm.

