WATCH: Joburg in deep water crisis, as Pemmy Majodina sings ‘water song’ in Ethiopia

As the country grapples with a deepening water crisis, Water and Sanitation Minister Pemmy Majodina has hopped on a plane to attend the African Union (AU) Summit in Ethiopia.

President Cyril Ramaphosa led a high-level South African delegation at the 39th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly of Heads of States and Government Session.

AU Summit

The two-day session was held under the theme: “Assuring Sustainable Water Availability and Safe Sanitation Systems to Achieve the Goals of Agenda 2063.”

Last week, Ramaphosa pulled Majodina and Velenkosini Hlabisa, responsible for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta), from attending the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening and sent them resolve the water challenges in the City of Johannesburg.

Majodina and her deputy were in Johannesburg for several days working with local officials to resolve the city’s water challenges.

‘Water song’

But a day later, Majodina was in Addis Ababa for the AU summit, singing a “water song” at a water breakfast event

Many, including the DA federal chair and Joburg Mayoral candidate Helen Zille, criticised Majodina for attending the summit as the country faces a deepening water crisis.

“You can’t make this up! Are we going to import water from Ethiopia? Or what? The Pres told you to consult with water-starved communities in SA, not to jet off elsewhere.”

Joburg in crisis

Johannesburg, South Africa’s economic powerhouse and self-styled “World-class African City,” is facing a crippling water crisis.

With hundreds of thousands of residents enduring dry taps – some for nearly a month – frustration is boiling over as officials struggle to explain why the city is teetering on the brink of “day zero.”

Dry taps, leaking pipes and strikes are just some of the bungles that have contributed to Joburg’s water crisis.

Billions needed

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Majodina said high water demand in South Africa is posing a challenge to the country’s infrastructure.

Last week, Majodina said roughly R400 billion was needed to repair and upgrade water infrastructure at the local government level – funding that is currently unavailable.

“In terms of budget allocation, we cannot now hear myself and DM (David) Mahlobo commit to whether there will be an extra budget that is allocated to the Gauteng province to be able to assist the municipalities.”

Majodina blamed persistent water shortages, which have left communities going days without water, on municipalities’ inability to properly maintain water infrastructure and a lack of skills.

