Severe thunderstorms wreaked widespread flooding across parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

Emergency rescue teams have recovered the body of a man believed to be in his 40s after he was swept away by raging floodwaters in Soweto, while attempting to cross a river stream in Dobsonville Extension 3 during severe thunderstorms that lashed Johannesburg on Tuesday afternoon.

The body has been handed over to the local South African Police Service (Saps) for further investigation.

Warning

This comes after severe thunderstorms wreaked widespread flooding across parts of Johannesburg on Tuesday.

City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi said residents must take precautions during adverse weather conditions.

“We are pleading with our residents throughout the City of Johannesburg to avoid crossing river streams during the severe thunderstorms to prevent drowning incidents.”

High alert

Mulaudzi said the City of Joburg Aquatic Rescue Unit remains on high alert monitoring all seven regions of the city for any emergencies which might occur.

Motorists are urged to continue to exercise caution while driving overnight, extend the safe following distance, and avoid crossing flooded roads and low-lying bridges.

For any life-threatening emergencies, residents are encouraged to call the Emergency Management Services Command and Control Centre on 011 375 5911.

Drowning

Earlier, the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services Rescue Team responded to a drowning incident on Soper Street, at the Casa Mia building in Berea, Johannesburg.

Spokesperson Xolile Khumalo said the EMS was alerted to the incident at 11:30am on Tuesday.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident have not yet been confirmed.The rescue operation has been completed, and the scene has since been handed over to the South African Police Service for further investigation,” Khumalo said.

Flooding

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg and the Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) have placed emergency and standby teams on high alert following severe thunderstorms that triggered widespread flooding across parts of Soweto, Alexandra, Bramfischerville, Slovo Park and Lenasia on Tuesday.

Crews have been deployed to monitor flood hotspots, clear stormwater drains and assess damaged infrastructure. Residents and motorists have been urged to avoid flooded roads, low-lying bridges and affected areas as heavy rainfall and rising river levels continue to pose a safety risk.