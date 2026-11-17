The attorney faces a February 2027 court hearing as efforts continue to have him removed from the legal practitioners' roll.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the Northern Gauteng High Court’s order to suspend the National Lotteries Commission’s (NLC) former attorney, Nkhumbuleni Lesley Ramulifho, from practising as a legal practitioner.

The order was made pending finalisation of an application to remove Ramulifho’s name from the roll of legal practitioners, a case that will be heard in February 2027.

SIU investigation uncovers properties acquired with lottery funding

The high court’s ruling follows an investigation by the SIU, which revealed that non-profit organisations received lottery grant funding meant for community development projects.

It further revealed that certain properties were acquired with money those organisations received from the NLC under the guise of grant funding.

Justices Mngqibisa-Thusi and Kumalo ordered Ramulifho’s suspension from practice, calling on him and his law firm, NLR Attorneys Incorporated, to present reasons why their names should not be struck off the roll on 18 February 2027.

The judges also directed him to surrender his certificate of enrolment to the registrar and appointed a curator to administer and control his trust accounts.

They further dismissed his application for postponement.

Twelve properties worth R25 million frozen

Twelve properties worth approximately R25 million were frozen following an SIU investigation into lottery grant funding. Picture: SIU

SIU spokesperson Selby Makgotho said the unit secured a preservation order with the National Prosecuting Authority’s Asset Forfeiture Unit in November 2022.

“This order froze 12 properties valued at approximately R25 million, and Mr Ramulifho was among those restrained from dealing with the properties,” Makgotho said in a statement on Tuesday.

“In December 2022, the court granted a further preservation order, including against a luxury property in Cape Town held by the Ramulifho Family Trust, represented by Mr Ramulifho.”

The 2022 orders were granted pending the final determination of forfeiture applications, Makgotho said.

“The SIU thanks the LPC for acting on our referral and for its work on this matter.”