Joburg’s historic Bezuidenhout Valley farmhouse falls into ruin

The historic farmhouse, built in 1863, has become a symbol of Johannesburg’s failed heritage preservation efforts.

Once a proud marker of Johannesburg’s layered history, the Bezuidenhout Valley farmhouse now stands in decay.

It has deteriorated from having a well-kept yard to one filled with filth and sewage.

Its windows are shattered, walls are cracked and laundry lines hang where heritage plaques should be.

A relic of Johannesburg’s early history

The house was built in 1863, years before gold was discovered in Johannesburg.

It was used by the British as a base during the South African War.

It is the oldest structure in Joburg and bears testament to the history of the city.

It is located in Bezuidenhout Park, a large green space that is popular with the community.

For many people who adore heritage sites, its condition is a painful reminder of the city’s empty promises.

“There is no power or water, floorboards and fittings have been removed,” said Andrea Altgayer, a community member who is passionate about heritage sites and community upliftment.

Heritage foundation blames city property company

The Johannesburg Heritage Foundation (JHF) has pointed a finger at the Johannesburg Property Company (JPC), saying that it has failed in its duty to maintain the Bez Valley farmhouse.

“From our understanding, the responsibility for maintaining the property rests with JPC, but they have not been living up to their mandate of care, the upkeep and finding a suitable tenant [for the house],” said David Fleminger, chair of the JHF.

He added that leaving the building vacant left it exposed to “invasion, vandalism and general decay”.

Fleminger said that this was a predictable outcome that could have been avoided had the property been maintained.

Isabella Pingle at a graveyard, one of the stops on the heritage walking tour she leads through Bezuidenhout Park.

Occupants continue living in the crumbling farmhouse

Inside the crumbling farmhouse, life continues as normal for the current occupants.

Some of those living there told Our City News that the building may be falling apart, but for them it is the only home they have.

They also spoke of their own challenges they face while occupying the farmhouse.

“I have lived here for over seven years. We clean the house ourselves, there’s no electricity so we cook outside with wood that we gather,” said Rosalia Mbatha, one of the house’s occupiers.

Mbatha’s son Tumi Rasekgolo said they had reported a longstanding issue of a burst water pipe, to no avail.

City promises assessment and restoration plan

The City of Joburg said it was working closely with stakeholders like JHF to help protect the site.

“The JHF IS helping to facilitate the commissioning of a building assessment report for the Bezuidenhout farmhouse to be drawn up by a heritage architect.

“Following this report, we will have a better idea of the extent of restoration work and the budget required. The expert report will then inform future decisions and planning,” said Joburg spokesperson Nthatise Modingoane.

