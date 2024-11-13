JRA closes Roodepoort roads due to illegal mining-related collapse

Johannesburg Roads Agency closes Mijn and Van Wyk Streets after road collapse caused by illegal mining excavations, warning motorists to avoid area.

The Johannesburg Roads Agency (JRA) have immediately closed two streets in Roodepoort after the road collapsed due to illegal mining excavations.

Earlier this year, former City of Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda warned that illegal mining activities posed an immediate threat to the city’s infrastructure and public safety during his State of the City address.

“Illegal mining involves tunnelling under roadways, excavating bridge embankments while also infringing on crucial water and sewage networks that is placing a real risk and threat to residents and infrastructure in the city,” he said.

Roodepoort roads collapsed

The former mayor’s warning came true on Wednesday afternoon when JRA announced the immediate closure of Mijn Street (which becomes Ethel Street) just north of its intersection with Van Wyk Street in Roodepoort due to a road collapse.

“Motorists are advised to avoid using Ethel Street in the affected area and rather to use Currie Street and Hebel/Herbert Street or Fearick Street and Manuel Street,” JRA advised in a statement.

The agency also asked drivers to avoid removing or altering barricades and other road closure materials because doing so not only puts the public’s safety at risk but also violates section 57 (12) of the National Road Traffic Act.

“Investigations are ongoing and a detail update will be communicated in due course. JRA thanks motorists in advance for their patience and cooperation,” JRA said.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, an illegal immigrant was apprehended after being discovered in possession of a firearm and ammunition in the Harry Gwala informal settlement in Benoni by Gauteng police officers participating in Operation Vala Umgodi.

Operation Vala Umgodi

“Upon closer inspection of an open illegal mining hole, the team members noticed four suspects armed with rifles,” the Gauteng police said in a post on X on Tuesday night.

“When the suspects noticed the presence of police, three of them disappeared into the hole while the team managed to arrest one suspect and recover a rifle with 24 live rounds of ammo.”

The police said Operation Vala Umgodi operations will continue to be conducted to deal with illegal mining activities in Gauteng.