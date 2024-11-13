Estimated 4,000 illegal miners still trapped underground, several feared dead

Community members have reportedly volunteered to go underground in an attempt to rescue the trapped illegal miners.

An estimated 4,500 illegal miners remain trapped underground in an abandoned mining shaft in Stilfontein, North West, with reports indicating that several may have already died.

The numbers were provided by a community member who volunteered to assess the situation underground on Tuesday.

Community members have reportedly volunteered to go underground in an attempt to rescue the trapped illegal miners, as police say the conditions are too dangerous for them to go.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone told SABC News that police were working with community members to bring the illegal miners back to surface.

However, he said that once the miners are safely above ground, they will face arrest.

“We are working with them. We indicated last week that they must come forth and assist us to ensure these people come out. A volunteer went down, we were also there and part of everything that was happening,” said Mokgwabone.

“The volunteer estimated around 4,000 illegal miners still trapped underground and it is apparent that some of them are not in good condition health-wise. We were also told that some have died. We cannot dispute the information. We are taking what he gave us.

“The main purpose for us to be here is to make sure we assist them to come out, but on the basis of their health condition, it is apparent that they must get something to give them strength to make sure we’re at least able to pull them up.

“Unfortunately we will have to arrest them when they resurface because illegal mining is a criminal offence. We will have to deal with them in terms of the laws of the country.”

Operation Vala Umgodi leaves illegal miners stranded

Two weeks ago, at least 500 illegal miners resurfaced from abandoned mines in Orkney in the province due to starvation and dehydration as Operation Vala Umgodi task teams monitored the area.

The illegal miners were stuck underground with no food, water and necessities because the Vala Umgodi teams led by the SAPS and SANDF are blocking routes used to deliver food and necessities to these miners, said national police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe at the time.

Most of those arrested include South Africans, Mozambicans, and Basotho nationals.

“This operation is ongoing and the SAPS and the SANDF are still monitoring these old abandoned mine shafts as more and more illegal miners resurface,” she said.

Illegal miners arrested

Acting National Commissioner of the SAPS, Lieutenant General Shadrack Sibiya, has commended the efforts of the Vala Umgodi task teams in North West.

“We are closely monitoring the situation that is unfolding in the North West province. We are not backing down until all those illegal miners resurface and are arrested,” said Sibiya.

“Since its inception in December 2023 to date, more than 13 691 suspects have been arrested in the seven provinces that are hotspots for illegal mining. We have seized R5 million in cash and uncut diamonds worth R32 million through Operation Vala Umgodi.”